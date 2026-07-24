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The XRP Ledger’s core server software has reached version 3.2.0, bringing a symbolic but important naming change: the server binary is moving from `rippled` to `xrpld`.

At first glance, that may sound like a small developer detail. In practice, it says something about where the XRP Ledger ecosystem has been heading for years.

The network is no longer framed only around Ripple the company. XRPL has its own foundation, standards process, developers, validators, and infrastructure teams. Renaming the core server binary under XLS-0095 is part of that broader shift toward XRPL-native identity.

The v3.2.0 release also includes an updated GPG signing key for automatic upgrades, retires legacy amendments, and fixes Single Asset Vault bugs.

So yes, this is partly a technical release. But it is also a useful marker in the XRP Ledger’s long-running effort to separate network infrastructure from old naming conventions.

TL;DR

XRP Ledger server software v3.2.0 has been released.

The core server binary is being renamed from `rippled` to `xrpld`.

The release also updates GPG signing, retires legacy amendments, and fixes Single Asset Vault bugs.

Why The Name Change Matters

Names carry baggage in crypto.

For years, XRP Ledger infrastructure has been tied in the public mind to Ripple. That is understandable, given Ripple’s historical role in developing and supporting the network. But it has also created confusion.

Some users treat Ripple, XRP, and XRPL as interchangeable. They are not.

Ripple is a company. XRP is the native asset. The XRP Ledger is the blockchain network. That distinction matters for developers, regulators, validators, exchanges, and users.

Moving from `rippled` to `xrpld` will not magically solve the branding confusion, but it helps.

The new name better reflects the network itself. It is cleaner for infrastructure providers, node operators, and developers who want language that points to XRPL rather than Ripple the company.

That matters especially as the ecosystem expands beyond payments into lending, vaults, amendments, and other on-chain features.

Node Operators Need To Pay Attention

The release is not just cosmetic.

Node operators need to understand the update because core server software affects how they stay compatible with the network. If operators do not keep up with required versions and amendment support, they can run into local synchronization issues or become amendment blocked.

That does not mean the entire XRP Ledger is about to suffer a network-wide outage. That would overstate the risk.

But individual infrastructure providers, exchanges, validators, and services that run XRPL nodes do need to manage the upgrade carefully.

The updated GPG signing key is particularly relevant for automatic upgrades. Security around software distribution matters, especially for networks that support value transfer. Operators need confidence that they are installing authentic releases, not compromised binaries.

Retiring Legacy Amendments Helps Clean Up The Stack

The retirement of legacy amendments is another piece of the upgrade story.

Blockchain networks accumulate history. Old features, older code paths, outdated assumptions, and unused amendments can make software more complicated over time. Cleaning up legacy components can reduce maintenance burden and help developers focus on current protocol priorities.

That kind of work is not always exciting, but it is important.

Users rarely notice when legacy systems are removed smoothly. They only notice when old technical debt creates problems. Protocol teams therefore spend a lot of time doing maintenance that never becomes a headline.

The v3.2.0 release fits that pattern.

It modernizes naming, updates signing infrastructure, removes older amendment baggage, and fixes issues tied to Single Asset Vaults.

Single Asset Vault Fixes Point To XRPL’s Broader Direction

Single Asset Vaults are part of XRPL’s broader move toward more advanced on-chain financial functionality.

The network has historically been known for payments, transfers, and exchange-style functions. But the ecosystem has been pushing toward more complex primitives, including lending-related standards and vault mechanics.

Bug fixes in this area are worth noting because they show that XRPL development is not standing still.

As the network adds more financial features, the core software has to become more robust. Lending, vaults, and other DeFi-style functions require careful engineering because mistakes can affect user funds, liquidity, and application reliability.

That makes node releases more important than they may look from the outside.

XRPL Infrastructure Is Becoming More Independent

The larger takeaway is that XRPL infrastructure continues to mature.

The move from `rippled` to `xrpld` is symbolic, but symbols can matter when they reflect real ecosystem changes. XRPL is not only a Ripple-linked payments story anymore. It is a network with its own standards, governance discussions, developer activity, and infrastructure roadmap.

The v3.2.0 release reinforces that direction.

For XRP holders, this does not automatically create a market catalyst. A node release does not guarantee token demand or price movement. But it does show that the technical base of the network is still being maintained and modernized.

That is the kind of progress that matters quietly.

Healthy networks need more than headlines. They need clean software releases, responsible upgrade paths, secure signing keys, bug fixes, and infrastructure that developers can rely on.

XRPL v3.2.0 is one of those updates.

It may not be flashy, but for the people running the network’s core infrastructure, it is exactly the kind of release that deserves attention.

This article is based on the XRP Ledger Foundation’s rippled v3.2.0 GitHub release materials.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in disclosures at primary source documentation.