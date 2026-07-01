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XRP network activity is improving after a sharp derivatives reset, with active addresses and wallet creation rates reportedly reaching a three-month high. The move came as leveraged positioning was flushed from the market, while XRP held around the psychologically important $1.00 support area.

TL;DR

XRP active addresses and wallet creation rates reportedly reached a three-month high.

The activity spike followed a major flush in derivatives open interest.

XRP held near the key $1.00 support level during the reset.

A reclaim of $1.10 is still needed for the short-term chart to look structurally stronger.

The setup is interesting because it combines two different signals. On-chain activity is improving, which suggests more wallets are using or interacting with the XRP Ledger. At the same time, derivatives leverage has been reduced, which can create a cleaner market structure after excess speculative positioning is removed.

Why leverage flushes can help

A leverage flush is painful in the moment because it usually comes with forced liquidations, fast price moves, and a spike in volatility. But once that excess is cleared, the market can sometimes trade more cleanly. Fewer crowded leveraged positions means fewer obvious liquidation pockets for traders to attack.

For XRP, holding around $1.00 during that kind of reset is notable. The level is psychologically important and tends to attract attention from both retail traders and technical analysts. Losing it cleanly would have made the chart look much weaker. Holding it keeps the recovery case alive.

On-chain activity gives bulls something to work with

The rise in active addresses and wallet creation gives XRP bulls a stronger argument than price alone. Network activity can show that users are still engaging with the ledger even when the market is volatile. A three-month high suggests the activity is not just background noise.

That said, active addresses should always be read carefully. One user can control multiple wallets, and bursts of activity can come from exchanges, bots, or short-term positioning. The signal is useful, but it is strongest when it continues beyond a single spike.

The $1.10 line still matters

The caveat is that the short-term chart has not fully repaired itself yet. XRP still needs to reclaim the $1.10 area to make the structure look more convincingly bullish. Until then, the market is in a recovery attempt rather than a confirmed trend reversal.

For traders, that makes the next move important. A push above $1.10 with continued on-chain strength would suggest the leverage flush helped reset the market. A rejection below that level would leave XRP vulnerable to another test of support. For now, the network data is improving, but the chart still needs to confirm it.

For readers, the XRP angle is strongest when it is kept precise. Network activity, stablecoin settlement, and technical comparisons can all support the ledger’s utility story, but they should not be stretched into claims that the source material does not directly support.

This report is based on information from XRPScan.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.