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XRP Ledger developers are refining XLS-66, a proposed standard for native lending on XRPL, and it could become one of the network’s more important DeFi-style upgrades if the specification keeps moving forward.

The proposal describes on-chain, fixed-term, uncollateralized lending using Single Asset Vaults. It also relies on off-chain underwriting by loan brokers, with on-chain settlement handled through XRPL infrastructure.

That mix is important.

This is not a simple “anyone borrows from anyone” DeFi lending pool in the style of fully collateralized Ethereum money markets. It is a more structured lending design that combines off-chain credit assessment with on-chain execution.

The feature is still in standards review and code testing. It is not live lending on XRP Ledger mainnet.

TL;DR

XRP Ledger developers are refining XLS-66 for native lending.

The design uses Single Asset Vaults and off-chain loan broker underwriting.

The feature is not live on mainnet yet.

XRPL Is Moving Beyond Payments

The XRP Ledger has long been associated with payments, fast settlement, and exchange functionality.

That history matters, but it can also make people underestimate the network’s newer development direction. XRPL developers have been working on features that bring the chain closer to broader on-chain finance, including vaults, automated market maker functionality, credentials, and now lending standards.

XLS-66 fits into that evolution.

A native lending protocol would give XRPL a more direct role in credit markets, but the design is not trying to copy existing DeFi models exactly. Instead, it introduces Single Asset Vaults and fixed-term lending, while keeping off-chain underwriting in the loop.

That makes the proposal feel more like a bridge between traditional credit processes and blockchain settlement.

Why Off-Chain Underwriting Matters

Most DeFi lending is overcollateralized.

A user deposits more value than they borrow, and smart contracts manage liquidations if collateral falls too far. That model is transparent and automated, but it is capital-inefficient. Borrowers need to already have substantial assets to access credit.

Uncollateralized lending is different.

It requires some form of trust, identity, credit assessment, or underwriting. Otherwise, borrowers could simply take loans and disappear. XLS-66 introduces loan brokers as part of that model, meaning credit decisions and borrower assessment happen off-chain, while the resulting loan structure can settle on-chain.

That is a very different risk model from standard DeFi lending.

It may be more useful for real-world credit workflows, but it also depends heavily on the quality of the underwriting process. The blockchain can record settlement, enforce certain terms, and provide transparency, but it cannot magically solve borrower credit risk.

That is why the loan broker role is central.

Single Asset Vaults Could Become A Useful Building Block

Single Asset Vaults are another key part of the design.

A vault structure can help organize funds, isolate assets, and provide a clearer container for specific lending activity. That could make XRPL lending easier to understand and manage than a looser pool design.

For developers, vaults can become building blocks.

Once vault mechanics are in place, other financial products may become easier to build. Lending, yield products, structured credit, and asset management tools all need reliable ways to hold and account for assets.

That is why even technical standards discussions can matter.

The market often waits for a mainnet launch before paying attention, but by then the architecture has already been shaped. XLS-66 is where the lending design is being debated and refined.

This Is Not Live Mainnet Lending Yet

The biggest caveat is simple: this is still under review and testing.

Users should not assume they can access native XRPL lending today. Developers are still working through specifications and code integration, including related work tracked in the XRPLF repositories.

That is normal for protocol development.

Financial primitives need careful review because mistakes can be expensive. Lending systems involve balances, repayments, defaults, vault accounting, permissions, and user expectations. Launching too quickly would be worse than moving slowly.

For XRP holders, the proposal is still worth watching because it expands the network’s potential use cases.

If XRPL can support native lending safely, the network’s DeFi profile becomes stronger. It could attract developers and users who want credit products connected to XRPL’s speed and settlement features.

But the current stage is not adoption. It is design.

XRPL’s DeFi Ambition Is Becoming More Visible

XLS-66 shows that XRP Ledger development is moving into more advanced financial infrastructure.

That does not erase the network’s payments heritage. It adds another layer to it. Payments and lending are closely connected in real finance, and a blockchain that can support both may have a broader role than one used only for transfers.

The question is execution.

Can the standard be finalized? Can the code be safely integrated? Will developers build useful lending products around it? Will users trust the off-chain underwriting model? Will loan brokers create enough real demand?

Those answers will take time.

For now, the important thing is that XRPL developers are working on native lending in a way that reflects the network’s own design, rather than simply copying another chain’s DeFi model.

That makes the proposal more interesting.

If it succeeds, XLS-66 could help turn XRPL into a broader financial application layer. If it stalls, it will still show where developers are trying to push the network.

Either way, this is one of the more important XRPL standards efforts to watch.

This article is based on XRPLF GitHub discussions for XLS-66 and the related rippled pull request.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released in disclosures at primary source documentation.