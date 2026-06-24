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TL;DR

21Shares says Bitcoin remains under pressure but still has a path back toward the $100,000 area in a recovery scenario.

The firm points to ETF flows, cycle structure and liquidity conditions as key variables.

The bull case depends on Bitcoin defending structural support and rebuilding momentum after the sell-off.

21Shares Keeps The Recovery Case Alive

Bitcoin’s recent sell-off has damaged sentiment, but 21Shares argues that the market still has a path toward recovery if key structural supports hold. In a research note titled “Bitcoin under pressure: hold or fold?”, the asset manager outlined the pressure facing BTC while also keeping a higher-price recovery scenario on the table.

The note is useful because it does not simply repeat a bullish target without context. It frames Bitcoin’s weakness around ETF outflows, geopolitical pressure, liquidations and broader risk-off conditions. That makes the recovery argument more measured: BTC can still rebound, but only if the market absorbs the current pressure and rebuilds a base.

The $100,000 Path Is Conditional

The headline number traders will focus on is the path back toward $100,000. But the important word is “path.” 21Shares’ view depends on Bitcoin defending structural support, ETF outflows easing and negative sentiment around major holders or macro shocks beginning to fade.

That distinction matters in a market where traders often treat price targets as predictions. A target is not a guarantee. It is a scenario that depends on liquidity, positioning and investor demand. Right now, Bitcoin is still dealing with a weaker technical backdrop and a market that has become more sensitive to macro data.

ETF Flows Remain Central

Spot ETF flows remain one of the cleanest institutional demand signals. When ETFs are absorbing coins, the market has a visible source of buy-side pressure. When flows turn negative, that support weakens and price action becomes more dependent on derivatives, short-term traders and macro conditions.

21Shares’ argument suggests that if ETF selling pressure eases, Bitcoin may have room to stabilize. That would not automatically trigger a rally, but it could remove one of the clearest headwinds from the market. Combined with lower leverage after recent liquidations, that could create a cleaner base for recovery.

Cycle History Versus Current Risk

Bitcoin bulls often lean on cycle history, especially post-halving patterns. But this cycle has also been shaped by institutional products, regulatory shifts and macro volatility in ways that make simple comparisons harder. The market is deeper than in previous cycles, but it is also more connected to global risk appetite.

That is why the 21Shares note lands at a useful moment. It acknowledges the pressure while keeping the bigger recovery scenario open. For traders, the near-term question is whether Bitcoin can defend support long enough for the bull case to regain credibility. Until then, $100,000 remains a scenario to monitor rather than a destination the market has already earned.

This coverage is based on information from 21Shares.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from 21Shares, available at 21Shares