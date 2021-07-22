StorX is one of the fast-growing, globally recognized decentralized cloud storage networks. It’s time to celebrate everything StorX has achieved so far. Looking back, StorX achieved many key milestones. Now, let’s take a look at some of the things they achieved together.

This ever-growing platform has gained over 100,000 users, nearly 240 farm/storage nodes, and 1.718 million SRX staked, however, this is really to be appreciated because the platform reached a great milestone within a short span.

StorX has crossed 100k+ Users & 230+ Nodes in a short period of time. We would like to thank all the community members for helping @StorXNetwork to reach the milestone within such a short span of time. Visit our website for more details on StorX $SRX at https://t.co/IEhkXIeQxH pic.twitter.com/ZK7KtrfSR9 — StorX Network (@StorXNetwork) July 21, 2021

StorX – World’s Top Decentralized Storage Network

Decentralized Storage StorX enables users to store their data on the cloud. The file uploaded on StorX gets divided and encrypted into many items to an autonomous storage node. These are operated by individual operators across the globe, who rent their spare disk space to create nodes.

Added to this, the hosts of the storage nodes for leasing their disk space to those who need it. They are rewarded with SRX tokens. StorX can be considered as the Uber of cloud storage which enables disk space for those who need it. In addition, for those who want to rent their unused disk space together.

Users can also be Node farmers on StorX. However, contributing towards a new decentralised, secure, and affordable internet. Farmers could stake SRX tokens as part of the Farm Node Staking requirements. Tokens can be collected through exchanges or by referring friends.

Exchange Listing

SRX is now listed on Bitrue and is heading to the moon! Bitrue is a progressive digital asset exchange platform that aims to offer the most trustworthy digital asset management services in a simple, efficient, and secure manner. The listing of SRX on Bitrue will provide a way for users to utilize StorX.

However, Bitrue is just the first of many future top exchange listings. The StorX team is excited to see SRX listed on all top five exchanges and is working hard to make this happen soon.

Current Market Status

Notably, SRX is the utility token of XinFin’s blockchain of XRC20 token. According to CoinMarketCap, the SRC price is trading at $0.43, with a 24-hour trading volume of $143,553, at the time of writing.

SRX Price Chart (Source: CoinMarketCap)

SRX price spiked more than 400% within three weeks after listing. The SRX price ranged from 0.32 to $0.43 in one day. Moreover, the price of SRX has skyrocketed up to 34% in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, StorX is one of the best alternatives for the centralized cloud storage namely google drive, dropbox and many more. This indicates that the world is moving towards a new era of storage. In line with this, StorX also competes with other decentralized storage such as Filecoin, and Sia.

All-in-all, none of the achievements would have been possible without the support and commitment of the amazing StorX community. With the ongoing developments, SRX has a high possibility to go higher in the future.