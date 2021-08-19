Leading crypto trading and technology firm, Amber Group, has recently announced a partnership with the Institute of Risk Analysis, Prediction, and Management, Risks-X. The partnership is a joint research project between Amber Group and Risks-X that will explore unsolved problems related to blockchain network latency. The research will look at a range of issues surrounding blockchain network latency and fragmented liquidity.

The research partnership was created in an effort to find a solution to these ongoing issues, as finding suitable solutions for these bottlenecks will remove one of the biggest obstacles to adoption in the blockchain industry. This research partnership will be the beginning of a collaboration between experts from both the blockchain and academic fields. Pulling in the best minds globally to tackle these issues head-on.

About Risks-X

Risks-X is a research institute that was jointly founded by ETH Zurich and the Southern University of Sciences and Technology, also known as SUSTech. The research institute operates as the first university-level collaboration institute between ETH Zurich and a university in Mainland China, namely SUSTech.

Given this, the research institute is headed by two outstanding leaders from both institutions. Professor Didier Sornette, who is a member of Academia Europaea and the Swiss Academy of Engineering Sciences, and the Chair of Entrepreneurial Risks at ETH Zurich. Professor Xiaofei Chen, who heads the Department of Earth and Space Sciences at SUSTech, and is a member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Risks-X aims to build a revolutionary dynamic risk management platform that will provide both real-time and dynamic monitoring of risks in different system applications. The platform will also focus on simulations of future scenarios, as well as analysis and predictions of risk trends.

Speaking on the partnership, Professor Didier Sornette said, “I am delighted by the opportunity to partner with Amber Group. This collaboration will inspire new research problems and insights unique to the innovative crypto and blockchain ecosystem unbeknownst to the best mathematician or scientist outside the industry. Amber’s unique market position offers a window into these exciting research opportunities.”

Driving Innovation Through Research

The partnership will be the intersection of where the blockchain industry meets academia. The team will be made up of blockchain experts from Amber Group and academic experts from the Risks-X institute. And together, will analyze on-chain orderbook data from Amber Group, using this to check for evidence that would suggest market manipulation and fraud associated with network latency.

“Risk-X has gathered some of the most brilliant minds in the financial risk analysis area,” said Annabelle Huang, Partner at Amber Group. “We’re confident that their research expertise will lead to findings that could help optimize our risk management framework, which can be further generalized to drive best practices in the market.”