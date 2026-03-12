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On Thursday, the US Senate voted decisively to ban the implementation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), reflecting a growing bipartisan concern among lawmakers about protecting “financial freedom.”

CBDC Measure In Housing Bill

The Senate passed the bipartisan housing package known as the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act. Within this bill, a specific provision prohibits the Federal Reserve (Fed) from issuing a retail CBDC, aiming to curb the rise of digital currencies that could compete with private financial systems.

Market expert MartyParty provided a breakdown of the key elements of the legislation on the social media platform X, explaining that the CBDC provision is included as a separate section within the housing bill, often referred to as a “sweetener” to gain wider legislative support.

It prohibits not only the creation and issuance of a retail CBDC but also the development of any similar digital asset intended for public use. Importantly, this restriction is set to expire on December 31, 2030, making it a temporary measure rather than a permanent ban.

The majority of dissenting votes reportedly came from a group of conservative Republicans—such as Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and Rand Paul—who were advocating for a more permanent ban, along with one Democrat, Brian Schatz.

House Republicans Voice Concerns

The legislation emerged from a compromise led by Senate Banking Committee Chair Tim Scott and Ranking Member Elizabeth Warren. After successfully navigating procedural hurdles, including a vote of 84-6 to proceed, the bill is now set to move to the House of Representatives for further consideration.

However, some House Republicans have already expressed their opposition, demanding that the CBDC ban be made permanent and voicing dissatisfaction over their limited role in the negotiation process.

MartyParty stated that if the House amends the bill, it could either return to the Senate or enter a conference committee for reconciliation, a process that could delay or jeopardize its passage.

Featured image from OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com