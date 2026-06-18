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Ethereum whale activity is back in focus after on-chain tracker Lookonchain flagged fresh ETH accumulation from a wallet linked to Arthur Hayes, adding to a wider pattern of large buyers stepping in during the recent market reset.

TL;DR

Lookonchain says a wallet linked to Arthur Hayes bought another 1,400 ETH worth about $2.51 million.

The same tracker previously flagged a possibly Hayes-linked 3,000 ETH transaction.

Large ETH accumulation can support sentiment, but wallet attribution should be treated carefully.

Traders are watching whether whale demand helps ETH defend key support.

Lookonchain Flags Fresh ETH Buy

Lookonchain said on X that a wallet linked to Arthur Hayes bought another 1,400 ETH, worth roughly $2.51 million at the time of the post. The tracker also previously pointed to a wallet possibly linked to Hayes receiving 3,000 ETH from Flowdesk, making the activity notable for traders watching high-profile accumulation around Ethereum.

The careful wording matters. On-chain trackers can identify wallet behavior and known relationships, but public wallet attribution is not the same as a direct statement from the person involved. For that reason, the signal is best read as Hayes-linked wallet activity rather than a confirmed personal purchase unless Hayes directly verifies it.

Why ETH Whales Matter Here

Whale accumulation gets attention because large buyers can help stabilize a market when sentiment is weak. If bigger wallets are adding exposure while smaller traders are fearful, it can suggest that stronger hands are beginning to see value. That does not guarantee an immediate rally, but it changes the tone around support levels.

ETH has been under pressure alongside the broader crypto market, so any evidence of large-scale buying is quickly picked up by traders. The key is whether these buys are isolated transactions or part of a wider accumulation pattern across multiple large wallets.

Accumulation Versus Confirmation

On-chain buying can be useful, but price confirmation still matters. A whale can buy into weakness and still be early. ETH needs to reclaim resistance, hold higher lows, and show that spot demand is broadening beyond a handful of large wallets.

That is especially true when the market is volatile. Whale activity can support the narrative, but it can also become noise if ETH fails to respond technically. Traders should therefore treat the Lookonchain data as one input in the broader setup rather than a standalone signal.

The Market Setup

The constructive case is that high-profile and large-wallet buying starts to absorb sell pressure while ETH trades near depressed levels. The bearish case is that accumulation remains too narrow to offset broader market weakness.

For now, the story is simple: whales appear to be active, and Ethereum traders are paying attention. If ETH can pair that on-chain demand with stronger price action, the latest accumulation could become part of a more convincing recovery setup.

The next detail to watch is whether additional whale withdrawals appear from centralized exchanges. Repeated withdrawals can suggest longer-horizon positioning, while quick exchange returns would make the accumulation signal less convincing.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

Originally sourced from Lookonchain on X at Lookonchain on X