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Arthur Hayes has laid out a more defensive portfolio stance, saying he has exited several altcoin positions while keeping his core Bitcoin and Ether view intact. The shift comes as he argues that the AI debt boom is distorting liquidity conditions and delaying the next major crypto expansion.

TL;DR

Arthur Hayes’ “Reality Test” essay argues that AI-related debt is affecting liquidity conditions.

Hayes says he has exited positions including NEAR, Worldcoin, Zcash, and Hyperliquid.

He remains structurally bullish on Bitcoin and Ether, while rotating some capital toward Treasuries and energy stocks.

A More Defensive Altcoin Posture

Hayes’ latest framing is not a simple bearish call on crypto. It is more specific: he appears to be reducing exposure to assets that need abundant speculative liquidity while keeping conviction in the largest crypto assets. That distinction matters because altcoins often need stronger marginal flows than Bitcoin or Ether to perform well during uncertain macro periods.

In the essay, Hayes argues that the scale of AI infrastructure financing is affecting the flow of capital through the broader system. His view is that debt tied to the AI buildout is absorbing liquidity and creating conditions that are less supportive for higher-beta crypto trades in the near term.

Why Bitcoin And Ether Stay In The Core

Even while cutting certain altcoin positions, Hayes continues to frame Bitcoin and Ether as core long-term holdings. Bitcoin remains his preferred monetary hedge in a world of expanding debt and eventual liquidity response. Ether, meanwhile, keeps its place as the major smart-contract asset with deep market structure and institutional relevance.

That is why the portfolio shift is more nuanced than a broad exit from crypto. Hayes is effectively saying that the next phase may reward patience and selectivity rather than broad altcoin exposure. Traders may read that as a warning that narratives alone are not enough if liquidity conditions remain tight.

The $1 Million Bitcoin Thread

Hayes’ long-term Bitcoin target remains aggressive, with the broader thesis tied to eventual policy response, currency debasement, and demand for scarce monetary assets. The near-term caution does not remove that upside case. It simply suggests that the path may be choppier and that many altcoins may struggle before macro liquidity improves.

For the market, the value of the essay is less about copying one portfolio and more about understanding the framework. If crypto remains liquidity-sensitive, then traders need to watch credit conditions, AI financing, Treasury markets, and central-bank responses alongside the usual on-chain and technical indicators.

Market Context

That makes the essay useful even for traders who disagree with the conclusion. Hayes is effectively mapping crypto through the lens of global liquidity, credit creation, and capital allocation outside the industry. When that framework is right, token-specific narratives tend to matter less than whether fresh money is actually entering the system.

The practical takeaway is caution around crowded altcoin trades. If liquidity is not expanding, assets that rely on constant narrative rotation can struggle, while deeper markets such as BTC and ETH may be better placed to survive the waiting period.

This coverage is based on information from Arthur Hayes Crypto Trader Digest.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This coverage is based on information from the Arthur Hayes Substack, available at Arthur Hayes Substack