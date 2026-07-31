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Avalanche staking value has reached about $204.77 million, while the Fuji testnet has activated the Helicon upgrade, giving AVAX watchers two separate network signals to track.

The validated notes show staked AVAX representing roughly 43% of circulating supply. The Helicon upgrade activated on Fuji testnet on July 30, 2026, while derivatives positioning remained active, with high open interest and long-to-short positioning.

The key caveat is that the $204 million figure refers to the total USD value of staked AVAX, not one whale buying $204 million worth of tokens.

That distinction matters because staking stories are often misread as accumulation headlines. This is really about network participation and upgrade progress.

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TL;DR

Avalanche staking value reached roughly $204.77 million.

Staked AVAX represented about 43% of circulating supply.

The Helicon upgrade activated on Fuji testnet, not necessarily mainnet.

Staking Shows Network Commitment

Staking is one of the clearest ways to measure long-term network participation.

When users stake AVAX, they are helping secure the network and locking capital into the ecosystem. A high staked share can suggest stronger alignment between holders and network operation.

That does not automatically mean price goes up. But it can affect circulating liquidity, validator economics, and user confidence.

A 43% staked share is meaningful because it shows a large portion of supply is being used in network security rather than sitting entirely liquid.

Still, the value of staked AVAX changes with price. If AVAX price rises, the dollar value of staking rises. If price falls, the dollar value falls, even if token count stays the same.

That is why percentage of circulating supply is often more useful than the USD value alone.

Helicon On Fuji Is A Testing Step

The Helicon upgrade activating on Fuji testnet is another important detail.

Testnet activation means the upgrade is being tested in an environment designed to catch issues before broader production deployment. It is not the same as saying all mainnet users are already under the new upgrade.

That distinction keeps the story accurate.

Testnets matter because blockchain upgrades can have unexpected consequences. Validators, developers, infrastructure providers, and app teams need time to see how changes behave before mainnet deployment.

Fuji gives Avalanche a proving ground.

If the Helicon upgrade performs as expected, it can move the ecosystem closer to broader activation. If issues appear, they can be addressed before users are exposed.

Derivatives Add A Market Layer

The validated notes also point to active whale derivatives positioning, elevated open interest, and strong long-to-short data.

That suggests traders are paying attention to Avalanche around the staking and upgrade news.

But derivatives positioning can cut both ways. Heavy long positioning may show confidence, but it can also create liquidation risk if price moves against crowded traders. High open interest increases the potential for sharper moves because leverage can unwind quickly.

So the network data and market data should be read separately.

Staking and Helicon are ecosystem signals. Open interest and long-to-short ratios are trader-positioning signals. They can influence each other, but they are not the same thing.

Avalanche Is Still Building Through Infrastructure

Avalanche has been trying to differentiate itself through infrastructure, custom chains, institutional RWA activity, and developer tooling.

Staking levels and testnet upgrades support that larger story. A network does not stay competitive only by announcing partnerships. It has to keep improving performance, validator coordination, and developer experience.

Helicon’s testnet activation fits that quieter infrastructure track.

It may not attract as much attention as a token rally or a major grant announcement, but upgrades are how networks stay usable.

What To Watch Next

The next question is whether Helicon moves smoothly beyond testnet and whether staking participation remains stable.

If the upgrade path is clean and staking remains high, Avalanche can point to continued network health. If testnet issues appear or staking participation weakens, the market may become more cautious.

For now, the setup is constructive but not conclusive.

Avalanche has a large share of supply staked, a testnet upgrade underway, and active derivatives positioning. That gives traders and builders something to watch, but it does not justify turning the story into a simple price prediction.

The better read is that Avalanche’s infrastructure story is still moving, and the market is paying attention.

This article is based on Avalanche staking and Fuji testnet upgrade data for July 30–31.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Subnets. at Subnets