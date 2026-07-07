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Base crossing the $2 billion TVL line is one of those milestones that matters because it is hard to fake. Liquidity can move, of course, but total value locked still gives a useful read on where users and capital are actually choosing to spend time.

And right now, Base is proving it belongs in the serious layer-2 conversation.

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TL;DR

Base network TVL climbed past the $2 billion mark.

The growth reflects rising capital deployment across Base-native and imported DeFi apps.

It is another sign that the Ethereum layer-2 race is being measured in real liquidity, not just branding.

Why TVL Still Matters

TVL is not a perfect metric, but it remains one of the clearest ways to see whether an ecosystem has gone beyond launch buzz. When users are deploying capital into lending, DEXs, and liquidity venues, the network starts to look more durable.

Base benefiting from names like Aerodrome and Uniswap also shows how quickly a chain can gather momentum when distribution and developer attention align.

The Real Layer-2 Battle

The broader takeaway is that layer-2 competition is not just about throughput claims anymore. It is about where liquidity settles, where users stay, and which networks can build enough gravity to keep both.

Base hitting this level reinforces that the L2 race is being decided in increasingly measurable terms.

This article is based on data from DeFiLlama.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from DeFiLlama. at DeFiLlama