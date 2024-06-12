Bitcoin is currently hovering around the $67k mark which is a drastic fall compared to a couple of days ago when it soared almost near $72k. This indicated that we could’ve been seeing a new ATH for this coin, meaning that it would trigger a domino effect for all other coins.

Contrary to expectations, other leading cryptocurrencies also saw price declines this week. Ethereum dropped by 6.8%, Solana and XRP by 8.9%, and Avalanche by 10%, among others.

Despite all this, experts believe that the new Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) presale holds the potential for significant returns, even in the bear market.

Let’s check out the details below.

>>> Buy Base Dawgz Now <<<

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) Smashes the Presale As it Gained Over $1 Million Just Days Since the ICO Launch

Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) has already made significant strides since its ICO launch on May 30th, raising over $1 million in sales in a short amount of time.

This impressive early success reflects the strong confidence investors have in the project. With the current price set at $0.00502 per $DAWGZ token, there is a clear growth potential, especially as the presale is structured in phases with periodic price increases, making it an attractive opportunity for early investors.

A key factor driving this momentum is the project’s transparent and straightforward tokenomics. The total supply of 8.45 billion tokens is strategically allocated to ensure the project’s sustainability and growth.

Specifically, 20% of the tokens are designated for presale, another 20% for staking, and 20% for liquidity. Additionally, 15% is allocated for marketing efforts, 15% for $DAWGZ rewards, and the remaining 10% for listings.

This well-planned distribution demonstrates a comprehensive approach to supporting the project’s ecosystem and ensuring its long-term viability.

The clear allocation strategy not only boosts confidence in investors but also emphasizes the team’s commitment to transparency and effective project management. As the presale continues and more phases are rolled out, the Base Dawgz project is poised to attract even more attention and investment, further solidifying its position in the market.

>>> Buy Base Dawgz Now <<<

The Project Boasts Innovative Technologies Utilizing Multiple Blockchains to Its Advantage

Base Dawgz operates on the Base blockchain but has integrated multi-chain technology, enabling the use of Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. This tactical decision enhances the project’s functionality and appeal by leveraging multiple blockchains.

Base Dawgz benefits from the Base blockchain’s security, speed, and scalability, ensuring efficient and secure transactions. Ethereum’s robust ecosystem and smart contract capabilities facilitate complex decentralized applications (dApps) and seamless interoperability with existing dApps and services, offering flexibility for innovative features.

Solana’s high throughput and low transaction costs provide efficiency, handling many transactions per second to minimize delays and costs. Binance Smart Chain (BSC) enhances the project’s reach through its large blockchain community and compatibility with Ethereum’s ecosystem, offering easy migration and interaction, access to DeFi protocols, and expanded liquidity options.

Avalanche brings scalability and customization with its unique consensus mechanism, providing fast finality and supporting custom blockchains tailored to specific use cases. This flexibility allows Base Dawgz to adapt and scale to meet market needs.

The multi-chain approach ensures a seamless and versatile user experience, minimizing risks like network congestion or high fees. It attracts users and developers from different blockchain communities, fostering an inclusive and interconnected ecosystem for Base Dawgz.

>>> Buy Base Dawgz Now <<<

Base Dawgz Also Has a Unique Share-to-Earn Feature Which Enhances the Project’s Community Engagement

Base Dawgz introduces an engaging “Share-to-Earn” model as one of its standout features. According to the project’s whitepaper, community members can earn points by creating and sharing Base Dawgz content on social media. These points can later be redeemed for $DAWGZ tokens once the presale concludes.

To participate in the rewards program, users need to click the ‘refer and earn’ button on the homepage and connect their wallets to generate a unique referral link.

Referrers will receive 5% of the amount contributed by those they refer. This means that referrals not only spread awareness but also provide a financial incentive for the referrers.

Because of this way of spreading awareness, the project already amassed 2k followers on X (formerly known as Twitter) and 1k subscribers on Telegram. These numbers will surely rise as the presale continues.

Base Dawgz also plans to roll out attractive staking rewards in the future, adding another layer of benefits for its community members. This multifaceted approach aims to build a big and engaged community while offering tangible incentives for participation.

>>> Buy Base Dawgz Now <<<

The Final Word

Many people believed that we were about to enter a bull run with the Bitcon’s surge earlier this week, which seems not to be the case.

The crypto market is in shambles right now as all coins are trading in red significantly this week, further fueling investors’ insecurities.

However, you can still make profits in the bear market. Top industry experts are saying that the new Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ) project holds the potential to skyrocket all portfolios.

You should get it while it’s cheap because the current price is going to change very soon!