Google is all set to acquire a 5.4% stake in Cipher Mining, a Bitcoin mining company, in exchange for guaranteeing part of the payment in the deal between Fluidstack (an AI-focused data center company) and Cipher Mining.

Fluidstack and Cipher Mining have entered into a 10-year contract worth $3B, under which Fluidstack will lease Cipher Mining’s computing power.

Since this is such a large amount, Google has stepped in to guarantee $1.4B of Fluidstack’s obligation.

In return, Cipher Mining will issue share warrants that give Google a 5.4% ownership stake (24M shares) in the company.

This isn’t the first time Google has done this. Earlier in August, the tech giant acquired a 14% stake in TeraWulf, another Bitcoin mining company, by backstopping $1.8B out of its $3.7B deal with Fluidstack.

Read on as we explore Google’s newfound interest in Bitcoin mining firms, and highlight the best altcoins to buy now – including the likes of Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Snorter Token ($SNORT) – to make the most of this industry shift.

Bitcoin Miners Moving Towards AI

Google’s foray into Bitcoin mining firms isn’t just a long bet on cryptocurrency but also a calculated investment in artificial intelligence.

Here’s a key correlation to pay attention to: both AI and Bitcoin mining require enormous amounts of raw compute and massive power capacity to operate. Both rely heavily on specialized GPUs and cheap bulk electricity.

Bitcoin miners, having existed for more than a decade, already have access to giant data centers with racks, cooling, and robust power infrastructure.

In contrast, the AI industry has to build this from scratch. This is why many Bitcoin mining firms have been pivoting toward a hybrid revenue model by investing in the high-performance computing (HPC) segment.

CleanSpark recently raised $100M by using Bitcoin as collateral, a portion of which has been reserved for AI infrastructure.

Similarly, Hive Digital has been investing in advanced GPUs to expand its HPC segment.

Google has spotted this pivot, which explains why it has been aggressively acquiring stakes in Bitcoin mining companies.

The financial backing of a tech behemoth like Google is a huge vote of confidence in the long-term sustainability of crypto infrastructure.

By investing in Bitcoin mining firms, Google is strengthening their financial footing, which leads to a more stable crypto economy.

Fresh HPC deals bring new liquidity and credibility to the wider mining and crypto space, transforming miners into mainstream AI-driven compute giants.

All in all, this could be your cue to build a crypto portfolio along these lines. If you’re looking for ideas, here are our top picks for best crypto to buy now.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – New Bitcoin Layer-2 Bringing Ultra-Fast Speeds, Low Fees & Web3 Support

Investing in Bitcoin’s long-term potential is undoubtedly one of the smartest moves you could make in your crypto investing career.

And to help you do just that – while adding an extra slice of profitability – comes Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a new Bitcoin-themed altcoin currently in presale.

It’s a next-gen Layer-2 solution for Bitcoin that will tackle the network’s age-old issues of slow transactions and high costs.

Unlike Bitcoin’s native chain, which processes transactions one by one, $HYPER will leverage Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration to execute thousands of transactions in parallel, provided they’re not interdependent.

The result? Significantly higher throughput and lower costs.

On top of that, the SVM empowers developers to finally build smart contracts and decentralized applications on Bitcoin, bringing a full-fledged Web3 infrastructure to the network.

This includes DeFi trading apps, NFT marketplaces, DAOs and governance, lending, staking, and much more.

One of the most important elements of Hyper’s Web3 environment is its decentralized, non-custodial canonical bridge.

Simply put, it allows you to convert your Layer-1 Bitcoin – which is normally incompatible with Layer-2s – into wrapped Bitcoin that’s fully compatible with Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer-2 network.

Currently in presale, Bitcoin Hyper has already attracted $18.3M from early investors, with each token still priced at just $0.012975. You can also stake it for 64% APY. That said, the next price increase is just hours away. Discover how to buy $HYPER and then get yours at its current early-bird price.

According to our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction, by the way, $HYPER has the potential to go absolutely bonkers once it lists, potentially delivering returns of up to 2,300% by the end of this year alone.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper’s official website to learn more.

2. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Revolutionary Telegram Trading Bot for Meme Coin Sniping

Like Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token ($SNORT) is built to tackle a critical issue in the crypto landscape: the unfair dominance of institutional players in the meme coin trading segment.

Up until now, big-money whales with advanced tools have been able to scoop up nearly all the liquidity in new meme coins, leaving nothing for the average Joe and keeping those monstrous gains for themselves.

Snorter’s game-changing Telegram trading bot, however, will flip the script by letting you place buy and sell limit and stop orders in advance.

Then, its sub-second sniping will automatically execute those trades as soon as liquidity kicks in, finally giving retail traders a shot at playing in the big leagues.

Plus, you won’t have to worry about scammers and hackers troubling you. Snorter will come packed with safeguards against rug pulls, honeypots, common on-chain scams, and even sophisticated sandwich attacks.

The best part about Snorter, though, will be its ease of use. All you’ll have to do to place orders, manage your crypto portfolio, or even enable the bot’s copy-trading function is send simple commands in the familiar Telegram chat.

So even if you’re new to meme coin trading, it’ll feel like a breeze to use.

Buying $SNORT , the bot’s native crypto, gives you access to a host of exclusive benefits, including reduced trading fees of just 0.85% versus the regular 1.5%, staking rewards, no daily sniping limits, and advanced analytics.

The project is currently in presale and has already raised over $4.1M. The good news is you can still buy $SNORT for just $0.1055 apiece and stake it for 115% APY.

The bad news? The Snorter Token presale is in its final stretch and set to end in just 24 days. So, the clock is ticking.

You won’t want to miss out on this one because, according to our Snorter Token price prediction, this new cryptocurrency could hit $0.94 by the end of 2025, potentially delivering a chunky 800% ROI.

Head to the official Snorter Token website and buy your tokens before it’s too late.

3. Dogecoin ($DOGE) – Prominent Meme Coin Prepping for a Fresh Leg Up

Dogecoin ($DOGE) is probably the only meme coin in the market that has moved beyond plain speculation and into the territory of being, for lack of a better word, a blue-chip crypto.

On the technical side, after a sweltering 23,000% rally in early 2021, the token has mostly moved sideways with a few bumps here and there, but nothing of real substance.

That said, the recent ETF announcements and launches – most notably the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF – have injected fresh fuel into the token, and experts believe now could be the best time to buy some $DOGE before it explodes.

According to renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez, who has 157K+ followers on X, ‘This is a great zone to buy Dogecoin before a bullish breakout to $0.50!’

Martinez highlighted that Dogecoin is currently in an ascending triangle pattern, firmly supported by an upward trend line while aggressively approaching its upper resistance. A breakout here could send the token soaring to new highs.

While he suggests $0.50 as the most realistic target, it’s highly possible that $DOGE could rally further and hit $0.75 on the back of the broader bullish sentiment in the crypto market.

That would be more than a 220% gain from current levels. So even after maturing, Dogecoin is still staring at triple-digit gains, which is proof of both its potential and its dominance.

Interested? Buy $DOGE on Binance or any of the other major crypto exchanges.

Disclaimer: Crypto investments are highly risky. None of the above is financial advice. Always do your own research before investing.

Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-as-google-acquires-stake-in-bitcoin-mining-company