S&P Global has announced its plan to launch the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index. It will expand its S&P Dow Jones Indices and collaborate with tokenized US securities provider Dinari.

The index, as explained in S&P’s press release, will merges 15 cryptocurrencies with 35 publicly traded blockchain-linked equities. It’ll also introduce diversified exposure to digital-assets and bridge the gap between TradFi and DeFi.

The equity portion of the index will include companies engaged in digital-asset operations, infrastructure, blockchain technology, and financial services. The crypto portion will consist of digital assets selected from S&P’s Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index.

This upcoming launch marks a significant milestone in S&P’s growing digital-asset offer, especially at a time when institutional demand for regulated cryptos is on the rise.

Right now, this bold move places S&P ahead of its competitors, giving it good potential to capture a significant chunk of an expanding crypto market.

And as institutional interest gives crypto more legitimacy, the positive news sparks retail participation as well. Not only in bluechip cryptos, but new altcoins with higher short-term potential. Cryptos like PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) and SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) are already emerging as the best altcoins to buy as market sentiment turns bullish.

Here’s the lowdown on the new projects capturing the attention of everyday crypto investors.

1. PEPENODE ($PEPENODE): Gamified P2E Mining Experience with Rewards

As the first mine-to-earn meme coin, PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) offers an interactive blockchain game with real meme coin rewards for top scoring players.

Unlike most memecoins that thrive purely on hype, PEPENODE combines GameFi mechanics, strategy, and community incentives, thereby creating a dynamic ecosystem to keep holders engaged.

Launching on Ethereum after the token listing, the game lets you buy, upgrade, and optimize nodes to increase your mining power. The better your rig, the better your output and score.

This ups your chance to land at the top of the player leaderboard. And PepeNode will reward you with meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN for your skill and participation.

The best part? The game will be simple and lightweight enough to play on your browser or mobile. The project aims to make its P2E platform accessible to all with a simple setup, creating a sustainable model backed by real user activity.

$PEPENODE’s token presale is equally impressive too — here’s a closer look.

Having raised 1.7M+ so far, the project is already making waves and boasting community participation. $PEPENODE now sells for $0.0010918, with high staking rewards to boot (currently 741% APY).

Whales are accumulating bags worth as much as $94.1K and $18.2K, signalling strong confidence.

If our $PEPENODE price projections hold, the token could reach $0.0072 by 2026, giving this meme coin 6x potential in a bullish market. The next presale price jump is due in 30 hours.

Grab $PEPENODE before it launches.

2. SUBBD Token ($SUBBD): A Project Combining AI, Crypto, and Content Creation

SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) powers an AI-powered crypto creator platform. The project is on a mission to redefine the $85B online content industry. Built on Ethereum, SUBBD brings together premium content, staking rewards, and cutting-edge AI tools into a single Web3 ecosystem.

The $SUBBD token lies at the center of this ecosystem, empowering creators and fans by enabling direct interaction, crypto payments, and exclusive content and commission requests.

So, how does $SUBBD differ from other altcoins? It solves real issues for everyday users.

Most online platforms today suffer from high fees, limited creative tools, and arbitrary restrictions, stripping creators of revenue and ownership. That’s where SUBBD enters.

It eliminates intermediaries and offers an array of AI-powered tools – including voice, video, image, and profile generators – that help with automating content creation, management, and monetization.

If you are a creator, you can scale your output, boost income, and retain complete control while your fans enjoy fair, transparent, and censorship-free content.

If you are a fan, you can unlock premium content, send tips, make personalized content requests, and enjoy attractive discounts and perks as your $SUBBD holdings grow.

Currently in presale, $SUBBD has raised $1.2M+, signaling strong investor support. Priced at $0.056625 with 20% fixed staking APY, this is one of the few tokens where rewards are stable over time.

After launching on exchanges, $SUBBD could hit $0.48 by 2026 (a 8.5x potential return), if the most bullish $SUBBD price prediction plays out.

Early investors are already stacking bags worth $11.5K and $11.4K, helping the presale blast through milestones. The next price jump is just 27 hours away.

Secure your $SUBBD today for 20% APY.

3. BNB ($BNB) — The Fuel Behind Binance’s Fast, Low-Cost, and Scalable Ecosystem

BNB ($BNB) is the native token of Binance, the biggest crypto exchange in the world. It has evolved into a core utility and governance asset for a vast Web3 ecosystem.

$BNB follows ‘Build and Build’ philosophy, meaning it supports innovation while employing an auto-burn mechanism, thereby reducing total supply to 100M over time.

What problem does $BNB solve?

For starters, it combats high transaction fees and slow settlement in crypto networks by enabling fast, low-cost, and scalable blockchain operations.

Another key advantage is the $BNB token unifying DeFi and CeFi utilities within a single ecosystem, bridging centralized and decentralized finance. Other key utilities include:

Pay transaction fees on BNB Chain and DEXs using BNB Chain

Stake or restake for yield and network security

Participate in governance and decision-making

Earn rewards via Launchpool, Vault, and other Binance programs

Get trading fee discounts and access token launches on Binance

Alt text: Past 1M market performance of $BNB.

With a 50.46% price rally in the past 1M, $BNB touched its new ATH of $1300 yesterday surpassing $XRP and $Tether to claim third place in terms of market capitalization. The technical indicators too show a strong bullish phase for $BNB.

MACD (12,26) at 87.87, signalling strong positive momentum and confirming buying pressure outweighing the selling activity.

10-day EMA (1176.91) and 20-day EMA (1099.75) are positioned well above the 50-day EMA, reflecting a clear bullish alignment (Bullish stack).

These patterns prove that the short-term and medium-term trends are reigniting the long-term uptrend. Additionally, the widening gap between the EMAs indicates accelerating momentum and solid buying pressure.

You can buy $BNB from Binance while $PEPENODE and $SUBBD are available through their presale websites.

Quick Recap → S&P Global’s New Crypto Index is great news for institutional investors eyeing regulated crypto assets. But it also means bullish news for retail investors awaiting the next market surge. Right now, bluechip cryptos like $BTC and $ETH are getting a lot of attention, but emerging tokens like $SUBBD and $PEPENODE might see more inflows as capital rotates during the next altcoin season.

This article isn’t financial advice. Crypto is a high-risk, high-competition market with no guarantees.

Authored by Ben Wallis, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-s-and-p-reveals-new-crypto-index/