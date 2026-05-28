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Crypto analyst Fergani has predicted that the biggest altcoin season will happen this year. The analyst also revealed the catalyst that will drive this bullish momentum for altcoins, as he noted that this could be the latest real run for these crypto assets.

Analyst Predicts This Year Will Be The Biggest Altcoin Season Ever

In an X post, Fergani stated that this year will be the biggest altcoin season ever and suggested it would happen within the next six months. He cited the Others/BTC chart, which shows that these altcoins have formed a strong support at their current levels and are ready to record significant gains against Bitcoin.

The analyst also alluded to AI as what will drive the altcoin season, although he didn’t explain why or how that would happen. He added that this might be the last real altcoin run before the game changes forever. It is worth noting that some AI coins, such as TAO, NEAR, and VVV, have recorded significant gains over the past few weeks.

Crypto analyst CW recently pointed out that exchange volume for altcoins, excluding the top 5 cryptos by market cap, is increasing and that trading is increasingly concentrated in altcoins amid this sluggish situation. He added that some investors are quietly accumulating altcoins, while some people are negative about the altcoin season.

Despite the recent gains in some altcoins, it is worth noting that it is still far from being altcoin season. BlockchainCenter data shows that the altcoin season index is currently at 31, signaling that it is still Bitcoin season. The index needs to reach 75 for it to be altcoin season. Over the last 90 days, only 15 of the top 50 coins by market cap have outperformed BTC. For it to be altcoin season, 75% of these coins need to have outperformed the leading crypto over this period.

Altcoin Season To Start In June

Crypto analyst Ryker predicted that the next altcoin season will take place from June to January 2027. This came as he noted that the season usually lasts about six months and occurs when all altcoins are undervalued. The analyst cited the 2017 and 2021 bull cycles, when the market pumped strongly, leading many coins like XRP, ETH, SOL, and LUNA to see 10x gains.

Ryker noted that it has been up to 4 years since the last altcoin season and advised market participants not to miss the one about to begin and last for 6 months. He also alluded to the OTHERS/BTC chart, which showed that these altcoins are about to break out against Bitcoin. In another X post, the analyst noted that the gains recorded by coins such as ZEC, HYPE, NEAR, and ONDO are just the beginning of altcoin season and that it will lead to pumps for other coins.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview.com