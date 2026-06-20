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TL;DR

Heniitrading says BTCUSDT bounced from channel support after a prior breakout.

The chart places demand around $63,700 and supply near $67,000.

A move into the $67,000 area would strengthen the short-term bullish case.

BTCUSDT Channel Bounce Keeps Bulls Interested

A June 20 TradingView idea from heniitrading presents a constructive short-term outlook for BTCUSDT. The analyst said Bitcoin had previously traded inside a descending channel before reversing from a major pivot point and breaking above resistance. Price then entered an ascending channel, which the analyst described as confirmation of a momentum shift.

The current structure places BTC below a $67,000 supply zone while holding above a $63,700 demand zone. That gives traders a clean range to watch. If buyers can keep defending demand and push price toward the upper supply area, the bounce from channel support may have room to extend.

Why $67,000 Is The Near-Term Target

The $67,000 area matters because it represents the next visible supply zone in the analyst’s setup. Supply zones often act as profit-taking or short-entry areas, especially after a fast bounce. A move into that region would not automatically confirm a larger bull trend, but it would show that buyers are strong enough to challenge the next layer of resistance.

By contrast, a loss of the $63,700 demand area would weaken the channel-bounce argument. If the market falls back below the area that bulls are supposed to defend, traders may start treating the recent move as a failed recovery.

A Tactical Weekend Setup

This is a tactical setup rather than a broad cycle call. The chart is useful because it defines the battle lines: demand near $63,700, supply around $67,000, and momentum depending on which side wins.

For Bitcoin traders, that clarity is useful in a market full of competing narratives. Bulls need follow-through into supply. Bears need to prevent that move and drag price back below demand.

This report is based on information from TradingView heniitrading.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.