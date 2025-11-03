Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Quick Facts: 1️⃣ Analysts highlight a continuation pattern forming near $107K for Bitcoin; losing support at $105K–$108K could pull $BTC back toward $100K.

2️⃣ The Fed’s $80–100B liquidity injections via repo operations could boost risk assets. Bitcoin has mirrored global liquidity shifts in roughly 83% of yearly periods.

3️⃣ As a Bitcoin Layer-2, $HYPER enables ultra-fast $BTC transactions through its canonical bridge with the Solana Virtual Machine.

4️⃣ Maxi Doge ($MAXI) seeks Dogecoin-level virality through strong marketing, while Solana ($SOL) tests key resistance near $176.

Traders detected a potential bullish pennant formation in recent Bitcoin trading.

The pattern typically indicates a breakout, either up or down, depending on the market. Could it lead to the start of an upward surge, or will ongoing uncertainty continue to keep the pressure on?

In the meantime, the Federal Reserve has quietly injected nearly $100B into the banking system over the past week.

That surge in US repo liquidity has revived the risk-asset narrative. With historical evidence linking Bitcoin to broader monetary liquidity, the upcoming quarter could provide a favorable launchpad.

Technical Setup: The Bullish Pennant and Key Levels

With Bitcoin trading around $107K, traders are eagerly looking for any signs of potential momentum – or any indication that the worst is yet to come.

Traders on X have identified a consolidation phase, where price action has formed a pennant; a classic continuation pattern observed after sharp advances.

That pattern sets up critical resistance near the $134K level, a zone aligned with recent swing highs and the upper trendline of the pennant. Support is clustered between $105K-$108K; a loss of that band could trigger a move back even lower, toward $100K.

With analysts divided on whether the pennant indicates a move up or down, a look at broader macro features highlights an opportunity.

Macro Backdrop: Repo Liquidity and Risk Appetite

Beyond chart signals, the macro environment is playing a supportive role. The US Federal Reserve injected nearly $50B via overnight repo operations over the weekend, increasing short-term funding available to primary dealers and, by extension, risk markets.

The Fed’s Standing Repo Facility (SRF) adds liquidity to markets. With another $29B repo to open in November, that’s nearly $80B pouring into the financial markets.

Historically, Bitcoin’s price movement has been correlated with global liquidity in approximately 83% of 12-month periods. The synergy of a favorable technical breakout setup plus a liquid funding environment could be potent.

‘Uptober’ never developed; could November see a rally?

Outside of Bitcoin, some of the best cryptos to buy now include a much-needed Bitcoin Layer 2 ($HYPER), a meme coin with major aspirations ($MAXI), and a blue-chip altcoin ($SOL).

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Canonical Bridge & SVM Power Fast, Cheap Bitcoin Transactions

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) positions itself as a next-generation Layer-2 blockchain built atop the Bitcoin ecosystem. It aims to make Bitcoin more usable, scalable, and accessible across DeFi and everyday transactions.

A Bitcoin Canonical Bridge allows users to deposit $BTC and mint wrapped $BTC on the Hyper network. There, it can be traded at Solana-level speeds of thousands of TPS, bringing significantly improved speed, scalability, and affordability to Bitcoin apps and assets.

The result is a hybrid architecture that combines the SVM with a final settlement on Bitcoin, preserving Bitcoin’s inherent security.

The $HYPER token is the native utility token, used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and more.

Whales, attracted by the potential of Bitcoin as a transactional layer (as per the original vision), have poured hundreds of thousands into Bitcoin Hyper. The result is a project that’s already raised $25.6M in its presale.

Heavyweight traders are betting big that our price prediction is right on the money; with the token expected to rise from $0.013215 to $0.20 by the end of 2026, delivering 1413% returns for current investors.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) – A New Big Dog Comes for Dogecoin’s Crown

Maxi Doge ($MAXI), built on the Ethereum blockchain, leans heavily into degen culture. That means high-leverage trading, constant pumps, round-the-clock chart-watching, and of course memes.

That’s precisely what $MAXI is – a meme coin like its spiritual predecessor, Dogecoin ($DOGE), which may have started as a joke but is now a top-10 cryptocurrency with a $26B market cap.

Maxi Doge wants a piece of that action, and to achieve it, the tokenomics allocate a whopping 40% towards marketing to push the narrative that $MAXI is the next top dog.

Our price prediction highlights a significant opportunity for $MAXI investors, with the price potentially reaching $0.0058 by the end of 2026, driven by pure virality and hype. That’s up 2000% from its current $0.000266.

Solana (SOL) – Can Solana Break Key $176 Marker?

Solana is a high-performance, open-source Layer-1 blockchain designed for speed, scalability, and low transaction costs.

Since launch, Solana has emerged as a major alternative to Ethereum. Solana’s ecosystem hosts hundreds of DeFi, NFT and Web3 projects, and has seen broad adoption both in DeFi and in meme coins.

$SOL is up nearly 6.5% over its position from a year ago, but is down nearly 23.6% in the past month. Key resistance points around $176 could indicate the start of stronger momentum, while $173 remains a crucial support level.

If liquidity continues to swell and risk sentiment remains strong, both Bitcoin and the best crypto to buy – including $HYPER and $MAXI – could enjoy a strong November.

Authored by Bogdan Patru for Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-eyes-134k-will-q4-repo-liquidity-supercharge-best-crypto-to-buy