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XRP ads showed up at the Aria, Horseshoe, and Treasure Island during one of Bitcoin’s biggest annual events — a move that put Ripple’s messaging directly in front of tens of thousands of Bitcoin conference attendees.

Ripple Plants Its Flag Outside Bitcoin’s Backyard

The ad campaign unfolded across Las Vegas as Bitcoin 2026 ran from April 27 to 29 at The Venetian Resort. One of the more pointed placements was at Conrad Las Vegas, a Hilton premium hotel inside the Resorts World complex — sitting just outside the doors of the Bitcoin conference venue. That ad carried the message “Raise the Standard.”

Another ad, posted on the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino along the Las Vegas Strip, read “XRP didn’t fold” — a phrase that carries weight for the token’s community given Ripple’s years-long legal fight with the SEC. Ripple also ran a separate ad at Harrah’s Las Vegas aimed squarely at a financial crowd, with the line “Don’t gamble with cash flow forecasts” promoting its Ripple Treasury product.

#Bitcoin conference is underway… But the real action is happening outside.#XRP Watching @Ripple take over Las Vegas makes one thing clear: The tides are shifting. 🌊#XRPLV26 is shaping up to be a monumental moment. See you there. #LoveYouMucho pic.twitter.com/K5qb5ZwecR — rayfuentes (@RayFuentesIO) April 28, 2026

Community builder Ray Fuentes first drew attention to the campaign, posting a video on X that captured the ads at multiple locations around the city. According to Fuentes, Ripple taking over Las Vegas signaled a turning point, and he called XRPLV26 a monumental moment for the crypto community.

This is the best clip out of Vegas. The XRP community gives everyone over there something to look up to. XRP Everywhere. https://t.co/XXV8srNqmb pic.twitter.com/pKATO5QxBB — Vet (@Vet_X0) April 28, 2026

The XRP Community Responds

The video spread quickly. XRPL validator Vet clipped the footage showing the ad near The Venetian and posted it separately, calling it the best clip out of Vegas. Vet wrote that the crypto community gave those attending the Bitcoin conference “something to look up to.”

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 BITCOIN CONFERENCE IS A GHOST TOWN… $XRP Community This Could NEVER Be Us! pic.twitter.com/4q5UEUYB2k — Good Evening Crypto (@AbsGEC) April 28, 2026

Reports also surfaced from inside Bitcoin 2026. Abdullah “Abs” Nassif, host of the Good Evening Crypto show, attended in person and posted video showing rows of empty seats inside the event. He suggested the altcoin community would never face the same turnout problem, describing the Bitcoin conference as a ghost town.

Bitcoin 2026, organized by BTC Inc. — the company behind Bitcoin Magazine — covers topics including institutional adoption, mining, infrastructure, and regulatory policy. Speakers at this year’s event included Michael Saylor, Tim Draper, Arthur Hayes, and Senator Cynthia Lummis.

When Bitcoin 2026 wraps, the Las Vegas 2026 event picks up the following day. The event runs April 30 to May 1 at Paris Las Vegas, located at 3655 S Las Vegas Blvd. Billed as the world’s largest XRP-focused conference, XRPLV26 covers development, tokenization, payments, real-world utility, and institutional adoption.

Featured image from Merlin Crypto, chart from TradingView