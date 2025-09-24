Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin (BTC) is holding above key demand levels after the latest selloff, showing resilience despite a wave of liquidations across the market. While billions were wiped out in leveraged positions, BTC’s price has only dipped by just over 5% from last week’s highs, a relatively modest correction considering the volatility. Investors are closely watching whether Bitcoin can stabilize at these levels, as the broader crypto market adjusts to heightened risk and shifting sentiment.

Top analyst Axel Adler highlighted the Quarterly correlation between Bitcoin and Gold as an important background sentiment indicator for current conditions. Gold has been surging strongly, reflecting a clear risk-off move by investors, while BTC has lagged behind in recent sessions. This divergence suggests that traditional safe havens are capturing capital flows as global uncertainty rises, leaving BTC to consolidate rather than push toward new highs.

Still, the fact that Bitcoin is holding support despite pressure signals underlying demand remains intact. With gold’s rally reinforcing its safe-haven status, the next move for BTC could hinge on whether it reclaims momentum as a high-beta alternative. For now, the market is at a crossroads, balancing caution with the potential for a renewed bullish phase.

Bitcoin and Gold Correlation Sparks Risk-Off Debate

Bitcoin (BTC) is holding above critical levels after a turbulent week in which liquidations shook the crypto market and investors turned their attention toward broader macro signals. Adler explained that the current signal is “Risk-Off”, highlighting a significant divergence. When the quarterly correlation between Bitcoin and Gold is greater than zero, both assets tend to move in the same direction. But the latest data shows that Gold is surging while BTC is lagging, raising questions about what this divergence really means for markets.

This correlation has sparked growing speculation among analysts and macro investors. Some interpret the sharp move in Gold as a warning sign of escalating global tensions or even the possibility of a major geopolitical conflict. Historically, surging demand for Gold has often coincided with periods of uncertainty, capital flight into safe havens, or systemic stress in financial markets. For these observers, Bitcoin’s lagging performance may be a sign that the crypto market has yet to fully price in the risks unfolding globally.

However, the more common view among crypto analysts is that Bitcoin will eventually catch up. In previous cycles, BTC has often trailed Gold in early safe-haven rallies before accelerating once liquidity and speculative appetite return. Supporters argue that Bitcoin’s role as a high-beta alternative to Gold remains intact, with its long-term bullish structure unchanged.

BTC/XAU Shows Signs Of Weakness The BTC/XAU chart highlights Bitcoin's relative weakness against Gold as the pair trades around 30 ounces of gold per Bitcoin, marking a decline from recent highs near 36. Over the past weeks, Bitcoin has struggled to maintain momentum, while Gold has surged, reinforcing the Risk-Off environment dominating global markets. The chart shows that BTC/XAU has slipped below short-term moving averages, suggesting fading bullish momentum. The 50-week SMA, which acted as support during earlier phases, is now being tested again. A break below this level could open the door for further downside, with the 29–28 range emerging as the next critical support. Historically, pullbacks in BTC priced in gold often coincided with macro uncertainty and a flight into traditional safe havens. Despite this short-term weakness, the broader structure still leans bullish. The pair has held well above its 200-week SMA, a sign of long-term resilience. As markets digest global risks, Bitcoin's role as a high-beta hedge remains in focus. If risk appetite returns, BTC could quickly regain strength against Gold. For now, the divergence underscores investor caution, with Gold outperforming as Bitcoin consolidates. The coming weeks will be key in determining whether BTC can reclaim relative strength. Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView