Enish, a Japanese game developer, plans to buy Bitcoin worth 100 million yen. The company announced this move as part of its growing work with blockchain technology, according to recent reports. This purchase comes at a time when Bitcoin was trading at $81,800, based on CoinGecko data.

Why Enish Is Buying Bitcoin Now

The gaming company’s interest in Bitcoin stems from its work on blockchain games. Enish believes owning Bitcoin will help them better understand the technology behind it. Their game “De Lithe Last Metsoires” already uses blockchain features.

Bitcoin stands as the most well-known cryptocurrency in the market. By owning it, Enish hopes to gain new insights for their technical teams. The company thinks this knowledge will improve how they make games and run their business.

Notice regarding the procurement of Bitcoin. Source: Enish

How And When The Purchase Will Happen

Enish has set clear dates for buying Bitcoin. They plan to make their purchase between April 1 and April 4, 2025. The company will spend 100 million yen through normal market buys on Japanese cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUST IN: PUBLIC JAPANESE GAME DEVELOPER ENISH JUST BOUGHT ¥100 MILLION WORTH OF #BITCOIN ANOTHER BTC TREASURY 🙌 pic.twitter.com/F2A94hBtFh — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) April 2, 2025

This action also aligns with Enish’s asset management strategy. They are looking to diversify their holdings while setting themselves up for potential profits if Bitcoin’s value increases further. The company chose Bitcoin because it’s simple to purchase and sell, and has a big, stable market.

Other Companies Joining The Bitcoin Trend

Enish isn’t alone in buying Bitcoin. Data from CryptoQuant shows public companies added 91,780 Bitcoin to their holdings during the first quarter of 2025.

Tether added nearly 9,000 Bitcoin to its accounts, bringing its total to 92,640 Bitcoin. MicroStrategy (now Strategy), known for its heavy Bitcoin investments, bought another 81,780 Bitcoin. This latest purchase cost the company over $8 billion.

Smaller Players Also Making Bitcoin Moves

More recently, several smaller companies have purchased Bitcoin. Looking more closely at some of these purchases: The Blockchain Company bought 600 Bitcoin. Semler Scientific bought 1,100. Metaplanet also acquired 2,280 Bitcoin in a bigger purchase.

But some companies are raising money to purchase even more. Marathon Digital is raising funds by selling stocks to invest in Bitcoin. In November, GameStop submitted a $1.3 billion offering to initiate its own Bitcoin strategy.

The trend demonstrates increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency among businesses, with more companies diversifying into Bitcoin—often for the same reasons as Enish: blockchain adoption, digital currency growth, and future holdings.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView