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TL;DR

Merlijn Trader says Bitcoin has thin liquidity above price and a larger liquidation wall near $60,000 below.

The setup could create a move higher first before a sharper downside sweep, according to the analyst.

The article treats this as a risk map, not a guaranteed BTC price prediction.

Bitcoin’s latest market structure has triggered a fresh warning from analyst Merlijn Trader, who says BTC may be sitting in a liquidity trap where thin upside resistance masks deeper downside risk near $60,000.

The Liquidity Trap Setup

Merlijn Trader’s argument is built around where liquidity appears to be sitting, not simply whether Bitcoin looks bullish or bearish on a standard chart. According to the analyst, the area above current price is relatively thin, meaning there may be less resistance to a push higher in the short term.

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This report is based on market analysis from Merlijn Trader, available at Merlijn Trader on X

The danger is what sits below. He pointed to a heavier liquidation wall near $60,000, suggesting that a move higher could attract late buyers before the market reverses and sweeps the deeper pool of leveraged longs.

That is why he described the setup as a trap. A short-term push into thin upside liquidity can look like strength, but if it fails to attract real spot demand, it may simply create a better setup for a later flush.

Why $60,000 Keeps Coming Back Into Focus

The $60,000 area has become a psychological and technical zone for Bitcoin because it sits close enough to current price to matter, but far enough away to represent a meaningful risk reset. If leverage is clustered there, a move into that region could force liquidations and accelerate downside momentum.

For bulls, the best outcome would be a move higher that holds and forces short covering without rolling over. For bears, the cleaner setup is a fake breakout that pulls in late longs before price turns down toward the larger liquidation cluster.

This is where liquidation analysis can be useful. It does not predict timing perfectly, but it shows where the market may become vulnerable if price starts moving quickly.

How Traders Can Read The Warning

The important thing is not to treat the post as an absolute forecast. Bitcoin can invalidate a liquidity-trap setup if buyers step in with enough volume and spot demand. A thin zone above price can become a launchpad if momentum follows through.

But the warning is still worth watching because BTC has recently been sensitive to leverage resets. When support breaks or liquidity clusters build, price can move faster than sentiment changes.

For now, the clean read is that Bitcoin has a path to squeeze higher, but the move may not be safe unless it is backed by real buying. Without that, the $60,000 zone remains the level traders do not want to see tested too aggressively.

The practical takeaway is that this is a useful market signal, not a standalone trade instruction. The source gives traders a specific level, narrative, or proposal to watch, but the next confirmation still has to come from price action, liquidity, volume, and follow-through. That is why the story belongs in the watchlist rather than being treated as a guaranteed directional call.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.