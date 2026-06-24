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TL;DR

Bitcoin sentiment has fallen into extreme fear, but on-chain selling from long-term holders is reportedly slowing.

That combination can point to a market trying to form a base, although macro pressure still matters.

Traders are watching the $60,000 area as the next key support zone after recent leverage flushes.

Fear Is High, But Old Coins Are Quieter

Bitcoin is trading through another nervous stretch, but on-chain behavior from long-term holders may be sending a different signal from headline sentiment. Market fear is elevated after the latest sell-off, yet data cited by on-chain analysts suggests older Bitcoin wallets are not rushing to distribute at the same pace seen in previous stress periods.

That matters because long-term holder selling is one of the cleaner ways to judge whether experienced market participants are abandoning a cycle or simply riding out volatility. When older coins move aggressively into weakness, it can suggest deeper concern. When they remain relatively quiet, it can imply that the market is dealing more with leverage, sentiment and macro pressure than with broad conviction loss from long-term holders.

The $60,000 Zone Remains The Line To Watch

The technical backdrop is still fragile. Bitcoin has struggled to reclaim nearby resistance after recent liquidation waves, and traders continue to watch the $60,000 region as a major psychological and technical level. A clean break below that area could invite another round of forced selling, especially if derivatives positioning remains crowded.

At the same time, a market can become vulnerable to short squeezes when sentiment gets too one-sided. Extreme fear does not guarantee a bottom, but it does show that bearish expectations are becoming crowded. That is why the long-term holder data is useful: it helps separate emotional market noise from deeper supply behavior.

Why Long-Term Holder Behavior Matters

Long-term holders are not always right, and on-chain data is backward-looking. Still, these cohorts often represent investors with lower time preference and stronger tolerance for volatility. If they are selling less into weakness, the market may have less structural supply to absorb than the price chart alone suggests.

That does not remove short-term risk. Bitcoin remains sensitive to U.S. rate expectations, ETF flows, dollar strength and equity-market volatility. The next major macro print or options expiry can still overwhelm on-chain signals in the near term. But reduced old-coin selling can help explain why some analysts remain open to a base-building scenario rather than a straight-line breakdown.

A Setup, Not A Guarantee

The best way to read the data is as a setup, not a prediction. If Bitcoin holds the lower support zone while long-term holders stay quiet, the market may begin rebuilding confidence. If support breaks and older wallets start moving coins again, the picture would become much weaker.

For traders, the current environment is less about chasing certainty and more about watching whether fear turns into capitulation or exhaustion. Long-term holder behavior suggests the answer is not obvious yet.

This coverage is based on information from CryptoQuant.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from CryptoQuant, available at CryptoQuant