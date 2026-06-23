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TL;DR

Bitcoin has lost the $63,500 support level that had repeatedly attracted buyers, according to The Martini Guy.

A related heatmap post pointed to liquidity building between roughly $65,500 and $66,500 above price.

The setup leaves traders weighing a failed support defense against a possible upside liquidity sweep.

Bitcoin has lost a support level that traders had been watching closely, with The Martini Guy warning that buyers failed to defend the $63,500 area while liquidation heatmaps show liquidity building above current price.

A Support Level Finally Gives Way

The first part of the setup is simple: $63,500 had been treated as an important Bitcoin support area. According to The Martini Guy, previous dips into that region had been bought, but this time buyers did not step in with the same force.

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This report is based on market analysis from The Martini Guy, available at The Martini Guy on X

That change matters because support is only useful while the market respects it. Once a level that repeatedly attracted demand starts failing, traders begin reassessing where the next meaningful reaction zone might sit.

The breakdown does not automatically mean Bitcoin enters a major downtrend, but it does change the near-term tone. A level that was supposed to act as a floor can quickly become resistance if price tries to reclaim it and fails.

Liquidity Above Price Complicates The Bearish Read

The second Martini Guy post adds nuance. His heatmap read pointed to a significant liquidity pocket above current price, roughly between $65,500 and $66,500. That means the support breakdown is not the only force in play.

In leverage-driven markets, liquidity above price can act like a magnet. If Bitcoin bounces, that overhead cluster may become a target for a short squeeze or a relief rally. But if the bounce fails, the earlier support loss could reinforce bearish momentum.

This is the tension traders are dealing with now: the chart looks weaker after the $63,500 break, but derivatives positioning may still encourage a move upward before the market chooses a clearer direction.

What Would Improve The Bitcoin Setup

For bulls, reclaiming $63,500 would be the first sign that the breakdown may have been a fakeout. A stronger move through the $65,500 to $66,500 liquidity zone would improve the setup further, especially if volume confirms the push.

For bears, failure to reclaim $63,500 would keep pressure on the market. If Bitcoin rejects from below that level and leverage starts unwinding, traders will likely shift attention back toward lower support zones.

The next move matters because Bitcoin is now trading between a broken support level and visible liquidity overhead. That is exactly the kind of environment where both sides can be trapped before a larger move develops.

The practical takeaway is that this is a useful market signal, not a standalone trade instruction. The source gives traders a specific level, narrative, or proposal to watch, but the next confirmation still has to come from price action, liquidity, volume, and follow-through. That is why the story belongs in the watchlist rather than being treated as a guaranteed directional call.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.