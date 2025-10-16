Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Bitcoin is still battling with the recent market crash that occurred last weekend, which has caused the leading cryptocurrency asset to enter a bearish phase. Given the sharp pullback from its all-time high of $126,000, a wave of uncertainty and fear has been observed among BTC investors, especially short-term holders.

Short-Term Bitcoin Holders Struggling With Uncertainty

Presently, Bitcoin is facing strong bearish action, with its price falling towards the $110,000 mark. As a result of this negative price movement, short-term BTC holders are exhibiting pessimistic behavior toward the flagship digital asset.

Darkfost, a market expert, disclosed that Bitcoin is still inside a small trading range, but the calm hides a feeling of unease among short-term holders. “Although BTC continues to hover around $112,500, the STH realized price shows that short-term holders are still panicking,” the expert stated.

This feeling of unease among smaller traders highlights the ongoing psychological tension in the market, where speculative investors struggle to find direction because of muted volatility. Darkfost highlighted that the latest liquidation event caught these smaller investors off guard. The impact was significant as even a slight price decline on Tuesday set off a fresh round of panic.

As observed on Tuesday, more than 56,000 BTC held by short-term holders were sitting in losses following the drop in Bitcoin’s price. At the same time, the huge number of coins was transferred to crypto exchanges, which was more than during the actual liquidation episode last weekend.

In the interim, these short-term holders are still under heavy pressure from the ongoing bearish price action. The market expert highlighted that the recent panic-driven movement marks the third time in just a few days.

According to Darkfost, many of these investors are probably the most recent buyers who are attempting to exit at break-even points. Such investor action clearly makes breaking past the $112,500 price level a bit difficult.

Are Large BTC Investors Still Panicking?

With the current observation of Bitcoin movements by large holders, these key investors might also be entering into a state of pessimism and panic. Maartunn’s latest research has uncovered a massive movement of BTC to crypto exchanges.

Whale inflows to crypto exchanges are picking up pace once again at a rapid rate. After his examination, the market expert noted that 17,184 BTC had been moved to exchanges, marking the highest transfer in two weeks. This wave of exchange inflows is being carried out by wallet addresses holding at least 1,000 BTC.

When whale investors are moving their BTC to crypto exchanges, it signals a potential profit-taking to reposition ahead of anticipated market volatility. While it typically precedes significant price swings, this trend could ignite the start of a new distribution phase or temporary liquidity adjustment.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com