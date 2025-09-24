Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

This week in the cryptocurrency sector began on a significant bearish note, and Bitcoin, the leading digital asset, has declined strongly toward the $112,000 price level. With the crypto king experiencing a persistent decrease in price, key BTC investors are seen shifting their coins into crypto exchanges at a rapid rate.

Whales Moving Bitcoin Into Binance

Bitcoin’s recent downward trend in the last few days appears to have impacted the sentiment of major investors on crypto exchanges. In a recent post on X, CryptoQuant, a leading on-chain and data analytics firm, has outlined a growing shift among investors on Binance, the largest crypto exchange.

Presently, Bitcoin is witnessing a fresh wave of investor activity as massive whale inflows of BTC are being funneled into Binance. Such a trend frequently occurs before periods of increased volatility, as whales seek to either profit from the current state of the market or prepare for impending market drivers.

With large holders possibly getting ready for big trading or positioning moves, this rise in high-volume transactions indicates renewed market intensity. While BTC is seeing robust downward movement, Maartuun highlighted that whale activity on Exchanges typically corresponds with these fluctuations.

According to the market expert, whales continue to have a huge impact on the market and usually utilize the Binance exchange as their main trading platform. This implies that the development could reshape BTC’s current price dynamics and trajectory in the short term.

In the meantime, the expert has underscored the importance of monitoring the Whale to Binance Flow ratio. Data shows that inflows from large holders to Binance reached about $120 million during the sell-off on September 22. After these massive deposits, an additional $52 million was observed flowing into the platform in the early hours of September 23.

Maartuum noted that these transfers suggest that whales are constantly moving a substantial portion of their coins into Binance, with the aim of executing on the market. Combining the transfers between September 22 and 23, it marks the second-largest inflow to Binance in the past month, around the current high of $116,000.

BTC Future Open Interest Moves Downward

Given Bitcoin’s decline in price, several key metrics are beginning to exhibit bearish action. One of the metrics highlighted by Glassnode that is showing a negative trend is the BTC Futures Open Interest Perpetual.

In its post on X, the leading data analytics platform reported that the metric experienced a drop from $44.8 billion to $42.8 billion, as BTC’s price pulled back to $113,000. According to Glassnode, the flush in leverage reflects reduced exposure to market speculation. Furthermore, it is frequently a healthy reset that can reduce the likelihood of forced liquidations and stabilize derivatives markets.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com