In a recent post on X, crypto analyst Ali Martinez emphasized a crucial price point that Bitcoin (BTC) needs to reclaim to continue its bullish trajectory. However, other analysts warn that attempting to “knife catch” crypto in the current volatile market may not be advisable.​

Analyst Outlines Key Bitcoin Price Level

Global stock markets are under pressure due to US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. Early today, China announced 34% reciprocal tariffs on all U.S. imports, further unsettling the already volatile global economic landscape.​

Amid this turmoil, BTC is demonstrating relative resilience, trading in the low $80,000 range – still over 24% higher than its value a year ago. In contrast, the NASDAQ has relinquished nearly all its gains since April 2024, up just 3% over the past 12 months.​

Despite the less-than-optimistic sentiment surrounding risk-on assets like BTC, Martinez pointed out that BTC must reclaim its Short-Term Holder (STH) realized price at $90,570 to regain bullish momentum. From its current price, this would necessitate an approximate 10% surge.​

For the uninitiated, ​the STH realized price represents the average price at which recent investors – holding Bitcoin for less than 155 days – acquired their coins. This metric offers insight into potential support or resistance levels for STH based on their cost basis.

Meanwhile, fellow crypto analyst Daan Crypto Trades highlighted that the STOXX Europe 600 index – a broad measure of the European equity market – fell 5.2% today, marking its most significant decline since March 2020. The analyst remarked:​

Markets worldwide hitting all kind of records not seen since the covid crash era in 2020. That isn’t automatically your sign to knife catch but it should surely be getting your attention and look for opportunities from the ashes once things stabilize.

BTC To Benefit From AMD Setup?

Offering a bullish perspective, crypto trader Merlijn The Trader suggested that BTC has completed the accumulation, manipulation, and distribution (AMD) setup. According to this view, the leading digital asset is now set to enter the final phase of the setup, potentially leading to a significant price surge.​

For the uninitiated, ​the AMD setup refers to three phases – accumulation, where the price consolidates as traders build positions, manipulation, involving false moves to mislead participants, and distribution, where the price moves in the intended direction.

However, recent analysis by analyst Rekt Capital indicates that BTC dominance may be poised to climb to 64%, potentially drawing liquidity away from altcoins and leading to a significant pullback in the overall crypto market cap. As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at $82,828, up 0.8% in the past 24 hours.​

