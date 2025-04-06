Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

After a sharp dip to $81,254, Bitcoin is once again capturing attention as signs of a potential rebound begin to surface. The recent bounce from this critical level has given investors a glimmer of hope that the worst may be over for now. While the crypto giant had been under intense selling pressure, its ability to hold firm at this support zone has raised speculation that a recovery phase could be in motion.

Market participants are cautiously optimistic, watching closely as BTC tests key resistance areas that could determine its next direction. Though uncertainty remains high, Bitcoin’s resilience at $81,254 is seen as a positive signal, potentially attracting renewed buying interest and reigniting bullish sentiment across the market.

From Support To Surge: Analyzing Bitcoin’s Next Potential Targets

In a recent post on X, Gdudocq identified the $81,332 level as a pivotal support zone that might serve as the launchpad for Bitcoin’s next leg up. According to the analyst, this level marks a key structural base where buyers have started to regain control following the latest market dip.

According to him, since touching $81,332, Bitcoin has already staged a notable rebound, climbing over 2.9% and now trading slightly higher, which is an early sign that bullish momentum may be re-entering the scene. This move has injected renewed optimism into the market, with many investors closely watching to see if BTC can sustain this recovery and target higher resistance levels.

He further identified a critical resistance zone between $84,576 and $86,000, highlighting it as the next major hurdle for Bitcoin’s upward momentum. According to the analyst, this range has historically acted as a supply zone, where previous rallies have either stalled or reversed due to increased selling pressure. The area represents a confluence of technical resistance, including previous highs and key Fibonacci retracement levels, which makes it a significant battleground between bulls and bears.

What The Technical Indicators Say

Technical indicators play a crucial role in deciphering market sentiment and helping traders gauge the next direction of an asset’s price. In the case of Bitcoin’s recent movements, key technical indicators are currently displaying bullish signals that suggest potential for further gains.

For instance, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently showing signs of an upward as it attempts to move above average. This could indicate that Bitcoin is experiencing renewed buying interest and may be entering a more favorable phase for bulls.

Also, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) recently showed a positive crossover, which suggests growing bullish strength in the short term. This bullish crossover occurs when the MACD line crosses above the signal line, indicating increased bullish pressure.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview.com