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TL;DR

Crypto markets are heading into a macro-heavy stretch with PCE inflation and labor data due soon.

Bitcoin and Ether remain sensitive to rate expectations, dollar strength and risk-asset positioning.

The setup matters because recent sell-offs have already left leverage and sentiment fragile.

Macro Risk Moves Back To The Front

Bitcoin traders are moving into another macro-heavy window, with inflation and labor-market data set to test a market already weakened by recent liquidations. Kraken’s June 24 economic brief highlighted the upcoming PCE inflation release and jobs-related data as key events for crypto traders, particularly for dollar-sensitive pairs such as BTC/USD and ETH/USD.

The reason is simple: crypto liquidity still reacts strongly to expectations around Federal Reserve policy. When traders believe rates will stay high for longer, capital tends to move away from speculative assets. When inflation cools and rate-cut expectations improve, Bitcoin, Ether and higher-beta altcoins often get a more supportive liquidity backdrop.

Why PCE Matters For Bitcoin

The Personal Consumption Expenditures index is one of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauges. A hotter-than-expected print can strengthen the case for tighter policy or a longer pause before cuts. A cooler print can ease pressure on risk assets. Bitcoin is not an equity, but it often trades like a liquidity-sensitive asset when macro data hits.

That is especially true after a leverage reset. Recent market drops have pushed traders back toward defensive positioning. If the next data releases support a stronger dollar or higher yields, Bitcoin could face renewed pressure around key support zones. If the data softens, the market may get room for a relief bounce.

Jobs Data Adds A Second Layer

Labor-market data matters because it shapes the Fed’s view of economic resilience. Strong jobs numbers can make it harder for policymakers to justify easier policy, particularly if inflation remains sticky. Weak data can raise growth concerns but also increase expectations that the Fed may eventually need to ease.

For crypto, that creates a tricky setup. A very strong report may hurt risk appetite through rates. A very weak report may hurt sentiment through recession fears. The market often prefers a middle path: soft enough to cool inflation pressure, but not so weak that investors start cutting risk across the board.

The practical result is a market where crypto-native catalysts and macro catalysts are colliding. Traders are not only asking whether Bitcoin has enough spot demand to hold support; they are also asking whether the next data prints will make that demand more or less willing to take risk.

What Traders Are Watching

Bitcoin’s immediate reaction will likely depend on how macro data interacts with technical levels and derivatives positioning. If support holds and macro data comes in benign, sidelined traders may look for a relief rally. If the data surprises hawkish while support is already fragile, another liquidation-driven move becomes easier to imagine.

That leaves traders watching the calendar as closely as the chart. In the current market, the next big Bitcoin move may be decided as much by inflation and labor data as by crypto-native headlines.

This coverage is based on information from Kraken.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information from Kraken, available at Kraken