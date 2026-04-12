Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

According to the latest report, Bitwise has taken a step closer toward the launch of its proposed spot Hyperliquid (HYPE) exchange-traded fund (ETF) after filing a second amendment with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bitwise Updates List Of Countertrading Parties In Hyperliquid ETF Filing

On Friday, April 10th, Bitwise submitted its second amendment to its spot Hyperliquid with the SEC, introducing new names to the list of approved trading counterparties ahead of an imminent launch in the US. This latest filing included FalconX, Flowdesk, Nonco, and Wintermute as approved trading counterparties for the asset manager.

Earlier in its first amendment filing in December 2025, Bitwise revealed the fund’s BHYP ticker, an annual management fee of 0.67%, and a proposal to generate additional profit through HYPE staking. Also, the asset management fund had listed three trading counterparties at the time, including A1 (now dropped off), Nonco, and Solios (disclosed as a d/b/a of FalconX).

Source: @EricBalchunas on X

In a post on the social media platform, Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the second amendment filing, saying that this latest update suggests that the fund’s launch might be imminent. Despite competition from two other asset managers, Bitwise looks set to win the race for the first spot ETF linked to Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE.

21Shares followed with an application of its own to launch a Hyperliquid ETF in October 2025, while Grayscale submitted its own filing in late March 2026. Upon approval (which looks like a matter of when rather than if), Bitwise’s HYPE ETF will debut on the NYSE Arca stock exchange and offer investors exposure to the spot price of Hyperliquid.

HYPE Price Overview

Despite the raging market uncertainty this year, Hyperliquid’s native token HYPE has been one of the best performers so far. In fact, it can be said that the decentralized perpetual futures trading protocol has been one of the major winners from the Middle East tensions, as traders looked to gain market exposure even outside of regular trading hours.

Data from CoinGecko shows that the price of HYPE is up by more than 65% year-to-date and almost 200% in the past full year. As bullish momentum returned to the cryptocurrency market his week, investors have seen the altcoin’s price reclaim the $40 mark, jumping by nearly 20% in the past week.

As of this writing, the price of HYPE sits just beneath $43, reflecting a nearly 3% jump in the past 24 hours.

The price of HYPE on the daily timeframe | Source: HYPEUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image created by DALL.E, chart from TradingView