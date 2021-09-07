The next decade will be defined by how we handle the planet’s resources.

We have a chance to change course and create a cleaner, more sustainable future. The question is, are we going to take it?

Virtual real estate platforms like Next Earth are making that decision a little bit easier.

They give people the opportunity to put their money where their values are and invest in virtual real estate assets that they believe in, while also supporting worthy causes. This is made possible by allocating a portion of every transaction to environmental causes.

Why This Matters

When we buy something today, chances are good that the item or service wasn’t produced with any thought given towards environmental sustainability. We don’t just take this for granted though – it’s something that many of us actually care about as a society. We want to be eco-conscious and help create a cleaner planet for future generations.

Virtual land could be the next great step towards creating a cleaner world.

As we continue to create virtual worlds, it’s important that we remember what these worlds are for – entertainment. It is our responsibility as creators and users of these worlds to make them enjoyable places that are also sustainable. By investing into virtual land and developing on it, you can help create a cleaner world while still having fun in the process.

Building a Cleaner Future with Next Earth Virtual Land

Photo by Silas Baisch on Unsplash

Next Earth may be the first virtual real estate platform to allocate a portion of every transaction to environmentally-conscious causes. Every purchase, sale, and development on Next Earth earns funds that go to various environmental projects.

For example, when you buy a plot of virtual land that costs $3,000 on Next Earth (the company’s currency is called ITO), 10% of the purchase price ($300) goes towards ocean cleanup and reforestation efforts. Recently, Next Earth raised over $1.3 million in its ITO, and a community poll on Discord was used to determine the charitable allocation of these assets. Users decided to allocate 57% of the charitable allocation to The Ocean Cleanup (around $73.000), and the other 43% (around $58.000), to Amazon Watch.

And don’t worry about it depreciating – this money will always go directly into the foundation or charity account that it was allocated from.

How Else is Blockchain Used For a Greener World?

Blockchain isn’t just used for virtual land and donating portions of sales.

The technology is being developed across many different industries to help make them more environmentally conscious.

For example, blockchain is being used to track seafood products from fisherman to consumer, creating transparency so that consumers can be confident in the food they’re buying. It’s also being used on farms to keep track of where food comes from and how it’s grown, which helps reduce fraud and other issues.

Blockchain is also being used in supply chains for a number of products, including pharmaceuticals and medical supplies. This helps ensure accurate tracking of inventory and reduces waste by eliminating human error in the supply chain management process.

Another sustainability-focused area where blockchain is being used is in waste management. Blockchain is being used to help reduce the amount of landfills that are filled around the world by keeping track of items that can be recycled.

The Bottom Line on Blockchain and its Impact on a Cleaner Future

In many ways, blockchain technology has already made huge strides towards a cleaner future. Virtual real estate has the potential to offer many users an interesting way to invest their money while also supporting important environmental causes.

Companies like Next Earth are making it easier than ever before for people to buy virtual land and develop on it – much like how gamers purchase virtual real estate in video games. By investing in virtual lands, users can drop anchor, build out infrastructure, or even create immersive environments for other users to enjoy.