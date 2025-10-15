Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

BNB Chain has announced a partnership with CMB International Asset Management Limited (CMBIAM), a subsidiary of China Merchants Bank, to bring the CMB International USD Money Market Fund onchain. The fund, which manages more than $3.8 billion in assets, will be represented by CMBMINT and CMBIMINT tokens, supported by DigiFT and OnChain.

According to BNB Chain, the goal is to expand “onchain distribution” and allow accredited investors to access the fund directly through blockchain-based tokens. The announcement from the team revealed that the move will provide investors with exposure to one of the region’s top-performing money market products, utilizing digital infrastructure instead of traditional channels.

The initiative adds to a growing list of efforts by major financial institutions in Asia to connect real-world assets (RWAs) with blockchain networks. It also shows the increasing role of tokenization in the broader financial system, where regulated funds and assets are being digitized for faster settlement and more transparent management.

BNB Chain Expands Real-World Asset Ecosystem

As of October 2025, the CMB International USD Money Market Fund ranks first among its regional peers in Bloomberg’s performance rankings, managing over $3.8 billion in assets.

Launched in 2024, the fund maintains steady returns by investing at least 70% of its net asset value (NAV) in USD-denominated short-term deposits and high-quality money market instruments issued by governments, quasi-government entities, international organizations, and major financial institutions.

Now deployed on BNB Chain, the new tokens allow investors to subscribe using fiat or stablecoins and redeem holdings in real time through DigiFT’s liquidity management smart contracts. These contracts automate settlement and redemptions, reducing reliance on intermediaries and offering near-instant access to liquidity.

The tokens are also integrated into BNB Chain’s growing real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem. Users will be able to deploy CMBMINT and CMBIMINT within DeFi platforms such as Venus Protocol and ListaDAO, using them for collateralized borrowing or yield strategies. Infrastructure partners like OnChain, Ceffu, and Chainlink provide regulated access and risk management tools to ensure compliance.

BNB Chain’s RWA ecosystem now includes asset tokenization firms such as Franklin Templeton, Ondo, Securitize, and OpenEden, alongside DeFi utilities like PancakeSwap and Venus. The initiative highlights a broader industry shift toward bridging traditional financial products and decentralized infrastructure, signaling increasing institutional adoption of tokenized money market assets.

BNB Price Analysis: Strong Rally Faces First Major Pullback BNB’s price has entered a correction phase after an explosive rally that sent it to a new yearly high above $1,370. The chart shows a sharp rejection near this level, with BNB now trading around $1,189, down roughly 8.8% on the three-day candle. The recent pullback comes after months of sustained upside momentum, during which BNB surged from below $600 in July to over $1,300 by mid-October — a gain of more than 100%. The move was supported by strong fundamentals, including growing on-chain activity and the latest BNB Chain partnership with CMB International, which fueled optimism around institutional adoption. From a technical perspective, the current correction looks like a natural cooldown after a parabolic run. The next key support sits around the $1,100–$1,050 zone, aligning with the short-term moving averages. If this level holds, bulls could attempt another push toward $1,300–$1,400 in the coming sessions. Related Reading: Bitcoin OG Sends Another 100 BTC to Kraken After $160 Million Short However, a break below $1,050 would signal potential exhaustion and open the door to deeper retracements toward the $950 range. For now, the trend remains bullish, but traders should watch for volatility as BNB consolidates after one of its strongest rallies of the year. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com