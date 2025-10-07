Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

After the broader cryptocurrency market turned super bullish, BNB (Binance Coin) has witnessed remarkable upward movement, surpassing and setting new all-time highs. With its recent surge to new levels, the Binance coin seems to be attracting notable investors’ interest, as evidenced by capital rotation from Solana.

Massive SOL Outflows Fueling BNB’s Surge?

BNB is heavily riding the renewed bullish wave in the crypto market, as the leading altcoin reaches another major milestone in terms of price. After witnessing a persistent upward trend, CryptoRank, a leading crypto industry researcher and analytics platform, reported that the Binance coin has reached a new all-time high above the $1,200 price mark.

This surge to a new all-time high reinforces BNB’s position as one of the strongest-performing digital assets of 2025 and in this bull market cycle. The steady upward trend has been ongoing for the past few months.

According to the analytics platform, the token experienced a sharp increase of over 53.6% in the third quarter of this year alone. In addition, the Binance coin has now recorded a 19.6% spike since the beginning of Q4. With this surge, the price of BNB touched $1,209 price level for the first time in its history, at the time of the post.

It is worth noting that BNB’s move to a new all-time high might have been fueled by a wave of capital rotation that saw large outflows from Solana diverted into the Binance native coin. On-chain data from deExplorer shared by CryptoRank reveals that more than 30% of SOL outflows have been directed to BNB.

In light of Solana‘s ongoing liquidity loss, the change demonstrates the increasing demand for BNB as a key utility asset as well as an investment vehicle within Binance’s extensive ecosystem. Furthermore, the development underscores the resurgence of investor confidence and the strength of its growing role in trading, DeFi, and other areas.

Buy Orders For The Altcoin Are Rising

While BNB is breaking key thresholds and entering uncharted territories, its Futures market is seeing a decisive shift in investors’ mood. In an insightful update, Darkfost, a market expert, highlighted that the taker buy dominance has returned to the futures market.

After examining the Taker Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) metric, the expert confirmed that buy orders are taking over the future order books. This key metric measures the net difference between market buy (Taker Buy) and market sale (Taker Sale) volumes within a period of 3 months.

Typically, a positive and rising 90-day CVD shows that the futures market is controlled by buyers, while a negative and falling 90-day CVD suggests that sellers are dominating. With buy orders currently dominating, the metric is now clearly positive. This confirms the continuation of the upward trend and shows that there is significant buying pressure in BNB futures.

Should the trend continue, Darkfost believes it might push the Binance coin even higher in the very short term. However, the expert has issued caution and close monitoring of the trend to avoid a brutal shift, as overly aggressive longs in the derivatives market can lead to swift corrections.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com