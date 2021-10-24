Vancouver is a beautiful city. It has perhaps the most livable climate in Canada and is known for its natural beauty, great food, and progressive culture. It’s also headed to be the world’s first city heated by Bitcoin mining. In other words, Bitcoin is literally heating up Vancouver.

On Next Earth, you can buy a plot of virtual land in this crypto-hot city. Next Earth is an NFT-based platform that allows you to own a piece of real estate on a digital replica of the planet. Virtual land comes with many of the same benefits as owning a physical plot of land—including ownership, self-expression, and being part of a community.

How does virtual land work?

Virtual land is created using blockchain technology. Each plot of virtual land is unique—there are no two exactly alike. This uniqueness means that a virtual land tile in the metaverse can’t be replicated, and it’s yours until you decide to sell it.

Virtual land can be used to build on, just as a plot of real estate can. It’s also an investment—the value of the virtual land increases as more people use it and buy into the community.

In Next Earth’s metaverse, virtual land is bought and sold using BNB, the Binance Smart Chain native token. This allows users to buy and sell virtual land with other NFT owners without having to use cryptocurrency.

How to become a metaverse landowner

You can purchase a plot by sending BNB to the smart contract address on our platform. Virtual land is non-fungible, so each piece of virtual land is unique and there are no two alike.

The cost of the virtual land depends on its location, type, and size—the more expensive the location, the higher the price per tile.

You can also sell your plot of virtual land. When you’re ready to sell your property, simply list it on our NFT marketplace and we’ll find interested buyers for your virtual land. The buyer and seller will agree on a price, and you’ll receive payment in BNB.

Virtual land is an investment that has many of the same benefits as owning a plot of real estate—it can increase in value over time, it gives you ownership of a piece of property, and it allows you to build something unique. It’s also a great way to invest in a place you love without having to sell your house or move away from family and friends.

The Next Earth virtual city is growing fast! If you haven’t already bought into our metaverse yet, now is the perfect time to join. Head over to nextearth.io and start building your own digital empire today.

Why Vancouver?

Vancouver is a city that has been at the forefront of innovation for many years. It’s also becoming a hotbed of Bitcoin mining. Investopedia even lists Vancouver as the #2 Bitcoin hotspot. This means that Vancouver is one of the most crypto-friendly cities in the world—and it’s only getting better.

Further, Coinmap shows that there are countless venues accepting crypto in Vancouver, in spite of its fairly small population of just over 600,000. Additionally, Coin ATM Radar highlights over 200 Bitcoin ATMs in Vancouver. As such, we expect miners to continue flooding into Vancouver, which will only increase demand for virtual land and BNB.

Vancouver is one of the most beautiful and livable cities in North America. For those looking for a more urban experience, it’s hard to beat.

That said, there are also rural areas where you can find homes that would be perfect for those who enjoy the outdoors and pristine nature — if not for their beauty or lifestyle, then for their value. You can purchase a virtual plot of land in these areas and construct a second home for your avatar.

Whatever your choice, the beauty of the virtual property is that it is limitless and, with no need to worry about upkeep, you can purchase as many properties as you want.

Photo by Matt Wang on Unsplash