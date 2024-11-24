Imagine owning a coin that was once worth pennies, only to see it soar to a dollar. This is the dream of most crypto investors come true, a true financial windfall. It is the allure that projects like Shiba Inu offer. But while SHIB hopes to hit this coveted landmark, another token, Lunex Network could potentially be the next crypto to hit $1.

What is Lunex Network and what does it do?

Lunex Network is more than just a platform; it’s a vision. A vision of a future where DeFi trading is smooth, effective, and secure. The platform allows the swapping of crypto tokens across over 40 blockchain networks. This solves the issue of accessibility plagued by most decentralized exchanges. And unlike centralized exchanges, Lunex Network is non-custodial in nature. Traders are constantly in control of their funds at all times, which limits their vulnerability to hacks.

To sweeten the deal, Lunex Network has an aggregation protocol that scours other platforms for the best exchange rates. As a result, Lunex traders get access to the cheapest rates possible. The platform is also intuitive and easy to use, even for those new to DeFi trading.

These exquisite features set Lunex apart from the crowd. Veteran investors can see its potential, and experts believe it could be the next crypto to hit $1. Given that the Lunex presale is currently priced at $0.0031, hitting $1 would usher in monumental profits for anyone who takes a stab at it right now.

Shiba Inu price momentum stutters

Shiba Inu won the hearts of millions with its meme-driven origins. It’s got a passionate community, whose hype has kept Shiba Inu price afloat during difficult moments. That’s probably why SHIB rallied strongly in the last few months. However, some cracks are starting to appear in its armor.

Shiba Inu price hasn’t recorded tangible gains in the past week, even though it appreciated by over 50% at the start of November. Given that SHIB is hovering around $0.00003 and prone to volatility, hitting $1 could be a tall order.

The next crypto to hit $1 : Why Lunex Network is ahead of Shiba Inu

There are 3 major reasons experts believe LNEX will hit $1 before Shiba Inu.

The first one is that Shiba Inu is an already popular coin, and it already had a dominant meteoric price boom three years ago. There’s less chance it would repeat this feat. Lunex, on the other hand, just recently launched. By the time it goes viral, it could even surpass the $1 milestone.

Secondly, SHIB is majorly a meme coin with little to no utility. It relies on hype and once the hype dies, it may likely die too. Lunex, on the other hand, is a utility token that aims to revolutionize DeFi trading. It offers real value, which is instrumental to its growth.

Finally, from a price perspective, SHIB is farther to $1 than LNEX is. LNEX is worth just $0.0031, which is 100 times closer to $1 SHIB. Since it packs numerous attractive features, veteran analysts believe its price could shoot to the moon in the coming weeks. That is why it’s the next crypto to hit $1. This is why no savvy investor would want to miss out on it.

You can find more information about Lunex Network (LNEX) here:

Website: https://lunexnetwork.com

Socials: https://linktr.ee/lunexnetwork

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.