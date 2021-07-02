Toronto-based Daymak Inc has announced details of a prototype electric vehicle named Spiritus. It will use the “patent-pending Nebula platform,” described as the world’s first comprehensive crypto suite for electric cars.

“Nebula is the world’s first comprehensive cryptocurrency suite for electric vehicles, and will allow every Spiritus car to mine and manage crypto anywhere on the planet.”

Daymak is a relatively unknown EV brand. The firm’s product range shows a focus on personal light electric vehicles, including mobility scooters.

Nonetheless, by being the first to offer a car that generates income, Daymak hopes to win international recognition.

Daymak’s President Is A Fan Of Crypto

The Spiritus is a fully electric three-wheel, two-seat vehicle that features a go-kart-like driving experience.

Daymak says the Spiritus will launch in 2023, but their website is taking pre-orders now at “early adopter” prices. A look through the checkout page shows buyers can even pay in crypto.

The company lists two models, the Deluxe model costing US$19,995 and the Ultimate model costing US$149,000. The Ultimate model features a 1.8 second 0-60 time, which is enough to embarrass a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, and a 300-mile range.

Unfortunately, the range of the Spiritus falls short of Tesla’s Model S Long Range, which is said to be capable of 400 miles of range.

“The Spiritus is sleek, quiet, highly efficient, and comes in both standard and fully-loaded luxury models, that includes optional auto-pilot, solar-trickle charging, and wifi connectivity, along with much more.”

Both models will incorporate cryptocurrency via the proprietary Nebula technology. This enables owners to mine proof-of-work crypto tokens and generate income from proof-of-stake networks. An in-built wallet will store coins.

The Daymak President, Aldo Baiocchi, imagines a scenario where the Spiritus talks to its owner, saying, “I’ve just deposited cash and Dogecoin in your wallet.”

“Through what we are building, imagine Spiritus owners greeted by their cars telling them ‘I have just deposited $10 cash and 20 doge coins in your Nebula wallet – have a nice day!

Baiocchi also raises the point that while cars cost money to run and typically lose money through depreciation, the Spiritus can potentially pay for itself.

While every other car sits depreciating in the garage, Spiritus owners will have a vehicle that has the potential to pay for itself while it’s parked.”

How Much Can The Spiritus Generate?

Profitably mining proof-of-work cryptocurrencies depends on the mining rig’s hashing efficiency and the cost of electricity used.

It is an ultra-competitive industry where turning a profit can be challenging, especially in the case of ASIC networks such as Bitcoin. With that in mind, how much money can a Spiritus car generate?

Daymak has set up a live 24-hour feed of the prototype’s crypto mining results to answer the question.

At the time of writing, the live running total was cut, but at last view, it was showing an amount of around $14 generated since going live on June 29.