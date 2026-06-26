Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Chainlink has been linked to Project Pangea, a cross-border FX settlement initiative involving FairSquareLab and a consortium of more than 47 European and South Korean banks. The project aims to reduce foreign-exchange settlement times from T+2 to T+0 by using regulated euro- and Korean won-pegged stablecoins, while allowing banks to continue initiating trades through familiar SWIFT messages and ISO 20022 standards.

TL;DR Project Pangea involves Chainlink, FairSquareLab and more than 47 European and South Korean banks.

The initiative targets T+0 settlement for the Europe-South Korea FX corridor, which is tied to more than $150 billion in annual trade.

Chainlink CCIP and Data Streams are described as middleware for atomic payment-versus-payment settlement.

The project does not mean SWIFT is being replaced by Chainlink.

Live transactions are targeted for mid-2027, according to the validated source pack.

Middleware, Not A SWIFT Replacement

The most important boundary in the story is that Chainlink is not replacing SWIFT. The validated pack describes Project Pangea as a model where banks can continue using traditional SWIFT messages and ISO 20022 standards, while blockchain middleware translates settlement instructions into atomic swaps on the Pangea L1.

That makes the project more pragmatic than many crypto-native payment narratives. Instead of asking banks to abandon existing messaging rails, it attempts to connect those rails to faster settlement infrastructure. Chainlink’s role is described through CCIP and Data Streams, which serve as the middleware layer supporting the transaction flow.

Targeting T+0 FX Settlement

Traditional FX settlement can leave banks exposed to delays, counterparty risk and capital inefficiency. Project Pangea’s stated goal is to move from T+2 settlement toward near-instant T+0 settlement in the Europe-South Korea trade corridor, which the validation pack links to more than $150 billion in annual trade.

The system uses regulated euro-pegged and Korean won-pegged stablecoins for atomic payment-versus-payment settlement. In simple terms, the project aims to make both sides of a currency exchange settle together rather than leaving one leg exposed while the other completes later.

Who Is Involved?

The validated pack lists Qivalis, representing 37 European banks, and UniKA, representing more than 10 Korean commercial banks, as participants in the broader consortium. Together, the institutions are described as managing more than $10 trillion in assets. FairSquareLab is also named as a key participant alongside Chainlink.

The scale is what makes the project significant for LINK holders and institutional blockchain watchers. Many cross-border settlement pilots remain narrow proofs of concept. Project Pangea, as described, is trying to connect a sizable bank consortium with stablecoin settlement infrastructure while keeping legacy messaging compatibility intact.

Why It Matters For Chainlink

For Chainlink, the project fits a broader institutional thesis: decentralized infrastructure can serve as a connective layer between existing financial systems and tokenized settlement rails. CCIP has often been framed as a cross-chain messaging and interoperability layer, while Data Streams can support low-latency data delivery for financial applications.

Project Pangea will still need to prove live transaction execution, which is targeted for mid-2027. Until then, it should be treated as a major institutional integration initiative rather than a completed replacement for legacy settlement. The more grounded takeaway is that banks are exploring ways to preserve SWIFT-based workflows while using blockchain rails to compress settlement times.

This report is based on information from Dailycoin SWIFT and Crypto Daily Pangea.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

Report sourced from Dailycoin SWIFT at Dailycoin SWIFT