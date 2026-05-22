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The CEO of Coinbase has revealed that the platform’s recent AI upgrade has provided “huge efficiency unlocks” in various workflows.

Coinbase Is Using AI In High-Stakes Compliance Workflows

In an X post, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong has talked about how the company has seen “great results” from using AI for updating how it handles compliance.

For a cryptocurrency exchange, compliance can naturally be a high-stakes area and involve complicated procedures. Last week, Coinbase’s Dor Levi discussed this topic. “We’ve put a lot of time into redefining compliance, where the stakes are incredibly high, and we have to be extremely thoughtful about implementation,” noted the platform’s VP of product.

Levi pointed out that most people assume that compliance is just the simple part of checking names against a sanctions list, but it actually happens to only be a small segment of the story; the rest of the process involves interpretive judgment under uncertainty.

The Coinbase VP argued that while simply using AI to follow the existing procedures produces faster results, it misses out on the larger opportunity that the technology provides. “Done carefully, with proper controls and human review, models can explore more context, test more hypotheses, and surface more inconsistencies than any single analyst could reasonably do case by case,” said Levi.

Now, Armstrong has checked back in with positive results related to the integration of AI into the platform. According to the CEO, Coinbase has rebuilt essentially every workflow and found huge efficiency unlocks. A metric cited by Armstrong is the restriction resolution time, which has observed a 90% improvement.

The Coinbase co-founder explained:

Humans still validate every outcome to maintain security and optimize models, but AI does most of the heavy lifting on repetitive work, freeing up human time for higher level decisions.

Though while Armstrong insists on humans being involved, Coinbase’s move toward AI has come with a significant reduction in the platform’s headcount. As reported by Bitcoinist, the American cryptocurrency exchange announced the layoff of roughly 700 workers earlier this month, equivalent to 14% of its global staff count.

Armstrong gave two reasons behind the layoffs: the slowdown in the digital asset market and the integration of AI into the platform. Coinbase is expected to largely complete its layoffs by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Coinbase currently ranks as the second largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world in terms of spot trading volume, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The top 5 digital asset platforms based on 24-hour spot volume | Source: CoinMarketCap

From the table, it’s visible that with its $1.5 billion in 24-hour spot volume, Coinbase is still significantly behind Binance, which has seen a volume of nearly $8.4 billion inside the same window.

Bitcoin Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $77,200, down 2.8% over the past week.

Looks like the price of the coin has been consolidating over the last few days | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com