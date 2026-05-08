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Coinbase reported a net loss of $394 million for the first quarter of 2026, swinging from a $65.6 million profit in the same period last year and missing Wall Street expectations on both revenue and earnings per share — as a sharp pullback in crypto prices and trading volumes hit the exchange’s core business harder than analysts had anticipated.

The results, reported by Bloomberg after market close on May 7, showed total revenue of $1.41 billion — a 30.5% year-over-year decline and a miss against the analyst consensus of approximately $1.51 billion. On a per-share basis, Coinbase posted a GAAP loss of $1.49 against expectations of a $0.29 profit — a significant miss that sent shares down roughly 4% in after-hours trading.

COIN's price records a modest loss following their Q1 earnings report, as seen on the daily chart. Source: COINUSD on Tradingview

What Drove Coinbase To A Loss

The single largest drag on the quarter was $482 million in unrealized losses on crypto assets held for investment, tied primarily to Bitcoin’s roughly 23% decline during Q1, a separate report from TheStreet crypto claims. Strip out that mark-to-market impact and the adjusted net loss narrows to $46 million — a meaningful distinction, but one that still reflects a materially weaker operating environment than the prior year.

Transaction revenue, the exchange’s primary revenue engine, came in at $755.8 million — down 23% quarter-over-quarter and below the $805.2 million analysts had projected. The main driver was straightforward: total crypto market capitalization and spot trading volumes declined more than 20% quarter-over-quarter, per Investing.com, pulling Coinbase’s most volatile revenue line with it.

Not everything was negative. Subscription and services revenue reached $584 million — representing 44% of net revenue — while stablecoin revenue hit $305 million on record average USDC holdings of $19 billion in Coinbase products. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $303 million, marking the company’s 13th consecutive positive quarter on that metric, per CFO Alesia Haas on the earnings call.

A Quarter That Confirms The Pattern

The Q1 loss arrives just days after Coinbase announced a 14% reduction in its workforce — approximately 700 roles — citing the need to restructure around AI-driven operations. Taken together, the layoffs and the earnings miss paint the picture of an exchange managing through a difficult cycle rather than riding one.

Operating margin collapsed to -1.5% from 34.7% in the year-ago quarter, underlining how quickly Coinbase’s profitability profile can shift when crypto markets pull back. The company closed the quarter with over $10 billion in cash and equivalents, per the earnings call transcript, which provides a substantial buffer — but does little to address the structural revenue sensitivity that has defined every down cycle in the exchange’s short public history.

For the nascent sector, Coinbase’s Q1 results serve as a reminder that even the most institutionally established crypto exchange remains tightly tethered to market conditions — and that the road to durable profitability runs directly through the unpredictable terrain of crypto price cycles.

Cover image from Grok, COINUSD chart from Tradingview