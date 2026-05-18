Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

On-chain data shows the retail-sized Bitcoin inflows to Binance have declined to historically low levels, a sign that small traders have left the market.

Bitcoin Binance Retail Inflows Have Dropped To Just 314 BTC

As pointed out by CryptoQuant author Darkfrost in an X post, the Bitcoin inflows going from retail investors to Binance have hit historic lows. “Retail investors” here refer to the smallest of hands on the network who tend to move small amounts with their transactions. As such, their exchange deposit activity can be filtered for by considering the data of only moves smaller than 1 BTC in size.

Below is the chart shared by Darkfrost that shows the trend in the retail Bitcoin deposits specifically heading to Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange based on trading volume.

Looks like the value of the metric has been heading down in recent years | Source: @Darkfost_Coc on X

As is visible in the graph, the amount of Bitcoin that retail-sized entities have been sending to Binance spiked during the 2017 and 2021 bull runs. Generally, investors interact with centralized exchanges when they want to actively participate in trading, so these inflow spikes indicate increased interest in the market from small hands.

During the lows of the 2022 bear market, there was another spike in inflows from retail traders, corresponding to panic distribution. Following this spike, however, the indicator started following a downward trajectory that is yet to be broken.

From the chart, it’s visible that the decline in the metric maintained even as Bitcoin hit new all-time highs (ATH) during this cycle’s bull run. Today, the monthly average retail Binance inflow has dropped to a value of just 314 BTC. For comparison, 2017 and 2021 saw peaks of 5,400 and 2,600 tokens, respectively. The analyst noted:

Retail participation has continuously declined over time, almost as if this category of investors is gradually disappearing from observable on-chain activity.

A notable factor for this trend could be the introduction of the United States spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) back in January 2024. These investment vehicles allow investors to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin; whenever a trader invests into a spot ETF, the fund buys and custodies the tokens on their behalf, so they never directly end up interacting on-chain.

The spot ETFs quickly gained traction among the more traditional investors and today, these funds hold a non-negligible part of the cryptocurrency’s total supply. It’s possible that some of the retail investors have simply switched to these vehicles. “Retail investors are less active than ever,” said Darkfrost. “This is a clear sign of the transformation of the Bitcoin market, whose evolution has progressively reshaped the profile and behavior of investors.”

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is floating around $77,400, down 4.7% in the last seven days.

The price of the coin seems to have gone down over the last few days | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com