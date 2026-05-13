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On-chain data shows the Bitcoin retail demand change has surged back into the green zone after a plunge underwater earlier in the year.

Bitcoin Retail Investor Demand Change Has Surged To +4%

In a new post on X, CryptoQuant author Axel Adler Jr has talked about the latest trend in the 30-day change of the Retail Investor Demand for Bitcoin. This indicator measures, as its name suggests, the degree of demand for the network that’s coming from retail traders.

Retail investors refer to the smallest of entities on the network who don’t tend to have any notable number of tokens in their wallet balance. As a proxy for their demand, the indicator makes use of the amount of transaction activity that they are participating in.

Naturally, the transfers made by this group are usually quite small in scale, so the metric specifically tracks the transfer volume associated with transactions involving a value of less than $10,000.

Below is the chart shared by Adler Jr that shows the trend in the 30-day change of the Bitcoin Retail Investor Demand over the last few years.

Looks like the value of the metric has been climbing in recent days | Source: @AxelAdlerJr on X

As is visible in the graph, the Bitcoin Retail Investor Demand saw its 30-day change collapse deep into the negative zone back in March. This means that retail traders shifted their attention away from the cryptocurrency.

Since then, however, the metric has climbed its way back up, with its value returning back into the green zone recently. Earlier, the indicator dropped to -8.2%, but this recovery has meant that it’s now sitting at +4.38%, a notable swing.

While this indicates a relative improvement in retail mood compared to one month ago, the analyst noted that full participation from the cohort has still not returned, with the transaction volume sitting at levels lower than February. It now remains to be seen whether the 30-day change in the Bitcoin Retail Investor Demand will continue its recent trajectory in the near future and if small investors will start pouring back into the asset in full force.

In some other news, the recent price recovery has led to an improvement in the situation of the short-term holders (STH), as analyst Maartunn has pointed out in an X post. The STHs refer to the BTC investors who purchased their tokens within the past 155 days.

Previously, these investors saw the vast majority of their supply dip into losses as Bitcoin went through its drawdown. As the below chart shows, though, the percentage of the STH supply in loss has dropped to just 38% after the recent price rally.

The trend in the STH Supply in Loss over the past decade | Source: @JA_Maartun on X

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $80,700, down 1% over the past week.

The price of the coin seems to have been moving sideways recently | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com