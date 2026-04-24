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With momentum building around the Bitcoin price, analysts are predicting a surge to $80,000 in the upcoming days. As a result of the renewed upside price action, its market dynamics are starting to undergo a shift as short-term BTC holders move back to profit levels.

Short-Term Bitcoin Investors Are Regaining Profitability

Despite periods of pressure and unrealized losses, many short-term Bitcoin holders showcased resilience, holding on to their coins rather than selling. Following a series of recent upside moves, Bitcoin’s price is now back above the short-term holder cost basis, and the cohort is now returning to profitability.

The trend is confirmed by readings of the Short-Term Holder SOPR (Spent Output Profit Ratio), which is considered one of the most important behavioral indicators in the Bitcoin market. This is because the metric measures whether short-term investors are selling at a profit or at a loss.

Based on the data shown in the chart shared by Arab Chain, the SOPR metric is currently hovering around the 1.01 level, marking a critical, subtle shift in market sentiment. While this implies that STHs are back to profitability, such transitions can have an impact on behavior since profitable holders can either lock in gains to create new selling pressure or encourage the rally by holding.

In previous periods, the indicator showed noticeable fluctuations around 1. Arab Chain highlighted that a drop below this level indicates that short-term holders are selling at a loss, often a sign of panic or capitulation.

A period where this trend was clearly seen was during the sharp declines in late 2025 and early 2026. At the time, the indicator saw a drop below 0.95, which coincided with robust price corrections. On the other hand, a move back above 1 suggests that STHs have begun realizing profits on their sales, typically signaling improving confidence and a return of bullish momentum.

Currently, the indicator’s minor stabilization above 1 can be interpreted as an early indication that the market is trying to reestablish balance following a period of selling pressure. Being back above the 1 level is bullish, but the key factor remains whether the indicator has the capacity to maintain its position above it over a long period.

If the indicator holds, this level could turn into a dynamic support, raising the possibility of a continued upward trend for Bitcoin. However, should it fail to sustain this level and drop below 1 again, it might indicate that short-term profits are being quickly distributed, a trend that is likely to put renewed pressure on the Bitcoin price.

Whales In Accumulation Mode

The sentiment among Bitcoin whales has turned highly bullish as they mimic accumulation activity last seen in over a decade. Alphractal reported that wallet addresses holding at least 1,000 BTC scooped up approximately 270,000 BTC over the last 30 days, marking the largest monthly absorption since 2013.

Meanwhile, exchange reserves have hit a 7-year low, signaling heightened behavior of holding coins in self-custody wallets. At the same time, Whale vs Retail Delta flipped into bullish territory. While the crowd was calling for the $60,000 level, whales were loading up on long positions.

Featured image from Pngtree, chart from Tradingview.com