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Bitcoin appears to be maintaining its newfound strength, with the price breaking past major resistance levels. However, this bullish momentum has failed to reflect in certain key areas, such as the Funding Rates, suggesting underlying weakness beneath BTC’s upward performance.

Negative Funding Rates Spike On Bitcoin

Several key indicators and metrics of Bitcoin moved into bearish territory, even as its price regains upside momentum and draws closer to the $80,000 mark. This kind of development is likely to trigger questions about the flagship asset’s renewed price strength and stability.

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Alphractal, an advanced investment and on-chain data analytics platform, has underlined a sharp shift in market sentiment around Bitcoin. As reported by the platform, BTC Funding Rates have plunged to negative levels last seen in years. Specifically, the indicator just hit the most negative level since 2023.

This severe reading indicates that traders are increasingly placing bets on additional declines, with short positions dominating the derivatives market. When funding rates drop this hard, it typically implies robust fear in the market, which can lead to sudden reversals once the trend shifts.

As seen on the 7-day Moving Average (MA) timeframe chart, the metric has fallen to -0.005%, suggesting a highly volatile condition for the asset. Prior scenarios show that this signal has been a reliable indicator for determining the Bitcoin local bottom.

In the past, every time this occurred, especially in March 2020, mid-2021, and after the FTX crash in 2022, it signaled a local bottom within 21 days. Using their Market Capitulation Oscillator, Alphractal highlighted that the metric is now in the same zone that previously flagged the 2022 generational low.

The platform has flagged the trend as an extreme positioning rather than speculative noise, which can lead to two potential scenarios. For the first scenario, Bitcoin could witness a continued rise toward the $80,000 level, clearing massive short positions along the way.

However, the asset might undergo a pullback to the $65,000 as a result of deeper capitulation before bouncing back. Other metrics like the MCO indicator and the TBBI (Tactical Bull-Bear Sentiment Index) metric are pointing to the same signal.

How Investors Are Responding To BTC’s Price Action

In the face of a negative funding rate, Alphractal has outlined a shift in sentiment among market players. The platform’s analysis hinges on the Bitcoin Holder Sentiment metric, which has flipped from neutral levels to bullish levels.

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On-chain data presently indicates that investors are becoming more confident after a period of hesitancy and conflicting signals, with more players favoring accumulation over caution. A bullish reading here usually signals improving positive expectations around future price performance.

With funding at its most negative since 2023 and Holder Sentiment flipping neutral to bullish, the question remains which indicator acts first. Currently, a short squeeze could emerge above $75,000, and capitulation might continue below this level, with BTC range-bound at the $72,000 and $76,000 zone.

Featured image from Pngtree, chart from Tradingview.com