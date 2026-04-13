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Bullish momentum appears to be fading on the Bitcoin market as the price of the leading cryptocurrency asset gradually falls back toward the $70,000 level. The growing bearish momentum is driven by heightened selling pressure across the market, backed by a confluence of macroeconomic and political events.

Geopolitical Shock Drives Bitcoin Short Interest

Several negative factors across the broader cryptocurrency sector and the world are bolstering Bitcoin’s recent pullback. Currently, heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical tensions are once again spilling into the crypto market, causing Bitcoin and other digital assets to retest key support price levels.

In an X post, Darkfost, a verified CryptoQuant author and data analyst, revealed that BTC is experiencing renewed heavy short pressure following the breakdown of the US-Iran talks. After a week of suggesting an improvement in the geopolitical situation, the expert argues that the negotiations scheduled for this weekend will ultimately put an end to that hope.

Due to the unsuccessful negotiations, there is now more uncertainty in the global markets, which has caused traders to take more short positions. At this point, Bitcoin’s price action is now being shaped by macro headlines, flipping sentiment toward a more cautious and volatile state.

The news about the unsuccessful negotiations was announced by US Vice President JD Vance during the weekend. According to Vance, no agreement had been reached between Iran and the US, especially due to ongoing disagreements over nuclear issues. Following the announcement, the price of BTC fell by around 3%, revisiting the $70,000 range.

BTC Sell Volume On Binance Sees Sharp Growth

Darkfost highlighted that investors remain bearish and are leading toward the downside despite a drawdown of nearly 42% from its last peak. At the time of the post, sell volume on Binance derivatives was valued at nearly $1 billion, reinforcing the selling pressure. The rise in sell volume underscores the level of uncertainty across the BTC market, as evidenced by the wave of bearish positioning from both small and large investors.

Shorts continue to dominate funding rates, which are currently negative at -0.0065%. For reference, a 0.01% implicit interest rate is incorporated into Binance’s funding rate calculation. When funding rates drop below this level, it often indicates that short positions are already the dominant part of the market. This trend reflects significant bearish pressure in the very short term.

However, the market has historically tended to move against the majority when this type of consensus is formed. As a result of this, the dynamic is typically more subtle during bear markets. Even when it causes short-term reactions, their scope and duration are often constrained.

With shorting activity building among investors, the focus now shifts to whether the fresh wave of uncertainty will lead to more declines or pave the way for a dramatic reversal in the near term.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com