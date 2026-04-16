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After a sudden upward move earlier this week, the Bitcoin price appears to be stabilizing near the $74,000 mark as bullish sentiment persists. With bullish momentum gaining traction, investors are now shifting into accumulation mode across the market, which has led to a notable withdrawal of the flagship asset from cryptocurrency exchanges.

Growing Accumulation Drives Bitcoin Off Exchanges

Currently, a notable shift is unfolding in the supply dynamics of Bitcoin. While Bitcoin’s price is showing upward momentum following a broader market recovery, investor demand for the leading crypto asset has reportedly been returning beneath the surface.

Bitcoin continues to flow off cryptocurrency exchanges at an accelerating pace during this brief price rebound. As stated by Darkfost, a market expert and verified author at the CryptoQuant platform, this has been ongoing for the past two months, during which Bitcoin was withdrawn from exchanges nearly every day.

This consistent withdrawal indicates a significant wave of accumulation as investors are shifting their holdings into long-term storage. When exchange reserves dry up, it implies that the number of coins readily for sale is decreasing, a trend that could often precede upward price movements.

After his examination of the Bitcoin Exchange Netflow metric, Darkfost found that the monthly average has also turned negative, which is currently positioned at -1,640 BTC. What this simply means is a clear accumulation trend that has been building over the past few months.

Darkfost has highlighted that, in particular, when Bitcoin departs from exchanges like this, it is usually with the goal of retaining the asset for a longer time. In a scenario where this kind of behavior persists, it is no longer about sporadic transfers that are sometimes driven by exchanges themselves. Rather, it is a genuine structural trend, which is considered a very positive signal.

BTC Bear Market Still Present Despite Growing Strength

As the market recovers slowly, several indicators are starting to point to robust growth for Bitcoin. However, despite these bullish signals, a crypto expert claims that the broader trend is still indicating that the bear market phase is not yet over. “Market is showing strong growth, but bear market is still ongoing,” Aralez stated.

According to the expert, the market is already running final bullish manipulations that will come to an end soon in a strong drop to and below the $60,000 zone. After this, several key upcoming events are expected to take place, shifting the price dynamics.

Below the $60,000 mark, Aralez foresees accumulation in the $45,000 and $55,000 range backed by the formation of a cyclical bottom. A gradual upside is expected from here, as institutional inflows increase. By the end of Spring 2027, the market will approach its previous all-time high and eventually break above it. For now, the market is still bearish, and Aralez advises patience, stating that better entry opportunities are coming.

Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com