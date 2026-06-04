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Bitcoin is trading above $65,000 after a 12% breakdown over two days that erased weeks of recovery progress and forced a reassessment of the market’s structural integrity. The speed of the decline was alarming — but XWIN Research Japan has published an on-chain analysis that looks beneath the price action and identifies signals that complicate the straightforward bearish reading the chart is currently delivering.

The analysis begins with a premise that frames everything that follows. In June 2026, price alone is insufficient for understanding Bitcoin’s market structure. The on-chain data beneath the surface contains signals that the price chart cannot express — and several of those signals are currently pointing in a direction that diverges from the two-day breakdown.

Exchange reserves continue declining — meaning investors are moving Bitcoin into long-term storage rather than positioning coins for sale. The supply available for immediate distribution is shrinking rather than growing, a dynamic that has historically been associated with reduced sell-side pressure rather than accelerating distribution.

Bitcoin Exchange Reserve | Source: CryptoQuant

The Stablecoin Supply Ratio adds a second constructive signal. Current levels suggest that significant buying power remains available on the sidelines — stablecoin capital that has not yet been deployed but exists as potential demand waiting for the market conditions that would trigger its return.

Two signals are pointing toward structural support while the price has just experienced its sharpest two-day decline in months. XWIN Research Japan’s analysis examines whether the on-chain data or the price action is telling the more accurate story about where Bitcoin goes from here.

Bullish Bitcoin Supply Conditions Meet Weak Demand

The XWIN Research Japan report introduces the honest caveat that prevents the constructive on-chain signals from being read as a clear recovery confirmation. The Coinbase Premium Index remains weak despite Bitcoin’s rebound from the breakdown lows. US institutional demand — the category of buyer whose return has historically been the most reliable precursor to sustained advances — has not yet appeared in the data. Exchange reserves declining and stablecoin buying power available are supply-side positives that require demand to activate them.

Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Gap | Source: CryptoQuant

SOPR hovering near neutral describes a market neither aggressively taking profits nor capitulating into losses — a holding pattern that reflects limited confidence rather than building conviction. Open Interest cooling after its rapid May expansion reduces liquidation risk and creates a cleaner market structure for the next directional move, but cooling derivatives activity also removes the short squeeze fuel that has driven several of the recent recovery attempts.

MVRV continuing to rise without reaching historical overheating levels describes growing unrealized profitability across the holder base — constructive but not yet at the extreme readings that have preceded major tops.

The June picture the report assembles is deliberately balanced. Supply conditions are bullish. Demand conditions are insufficient. The gap between those two realities is what the market is currently navigating — and the specific indicators that will close it are ETF flows returning to positive territory, Coinbase Premium recovering above zero, SOPR building above 1 sustainably, and exchange reserves continuing their structural decline alongside rather than despite price weakness.

Bitcoin Weekly Structure Approaches A Critical Decision Point Bitcoin’s weekly chart shows a market under significant pressure after losing the $72,000 support region that had defined the recovery attempt since March. The latest selloff has pushed BTC back toward the lower boundary of its multi-month trading range, placing the focus squarely on the $64,000-$66,000 support zone that has repeatedly attracted buyers throughout 2026. Bitcoin testing critical demand | Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView The most important technical development is the rejection from the $78,000-$80,000 area. That failed breakout produced a lower high beneath the declining 50-week moving average and reinforced the broader bearish structure that has been in place since Bitcoin topped near $120,000 last year. Since then, the market has established a clear sequence of lower highs, while every recovery attempt has stalled below major resistance. Related Reading: XRP Inflows Hit Their Lowest Level Of The Year: Is Selling Pressure Fading? Despite the weakness, the current support region remains highly significant. The highlighted zone around $63,000-$66,000 served as the foundation of the February bottom and successfully launched the rally that followed. Bitcoin is now retesting that same area for the second time, making the reaction here critical for determining whether the market is forming a higher low or preparing for a deeper correction. If bulls can defend this zone and reclaim $72,000, a recovery toward the mid-$70,000s becomes possible. Failure to hold above $64,000 would shift attention toward the rising 200-week moving average near $62,000 and potentially open the door to a much larger retracement phase. For now, Bitcoin remains at one of the most important support tests of the current cycle. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com