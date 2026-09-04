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B.AI, a next-generation AI infrastructure platform, recently set off a developer frenzy by offering free access to top-tier models. Within days, daily token throughput across the platform crossed 1.33 trillion—a historic milestone.

The record-breaking figure underscores the campaign’s explosive rollout, but it marks only the first step in B.AI’s broader strategic roadmap. Moving beyond traditional compute distribution pipelines, B.AI aims to build the global settlement layer for intelligence: a core infrastructure hub engineered to power cross-node collaboration, orchestration, and value distribution for AI agents across complex business workflows.

Positioning itself strategically above all models, below all agents, B.AI deeply integrates a diverse range of top-tier models with full-stack components, laying an unshakable, irreplaceable foundation for the mass adoption of autonomous agents and the productivity boom that follows.

Daily Token Throughput Tops 1.33 Trillion: B.AI’s Free Access Rollout Fuels Usage Boom

B.AI’s recent move to open free access to premium AI models has captivated developers and quickly taken over industry conversations. The push for accessible compute has not only fueled a surge in platform activity but also shattered usage records.

In a matter of days, soaring API demand pushed the platform’s daily token throughput past a staggering 1.33 trillion. Over a 15-day window, cumulative volume reached 8.19 trillion tokens, drawing in more than 220,000 new API users. As of September 3, B.AI’s total user base had officially surpassed 2.3 million.

That massive adoption traces directly to the platform’s zero-cost model lineup, a strategic rollout built to erase developers’ cost concerns. With every barrier removed, B.AI now offers unlimited free access to six leading frontier models: DeepSeek-V4-Flash, DeepSeek-V4-Flash-Vision-Exp, Tencent Hy3, Xiaomi MiMo-V2.5, GLM-5.3-Flash (Ox Alpha), and Qwen3.8-Flash.

Notably, on September 3, B.AI rolled out a new pricing structure for DeepSeek-V4-Flash and DeepSeek-V4-Flash-Vision-Exp, introducing tiered discounts. Developers now receive a 50% discount during peak hours, with off-peak rates dropping to just 25% of standard peak pricing. At the same time, the platform has kept zero-cost access in place for GLM-5.3-Flash (Ox Alpha), Qwen3.8-Flash, Tencent Hy3, and Xiaomi MiMo-V2.5. Despite the shift toward commercialization, developer momentum hasn’t wavered, with platform-wide token throughput continuing its steady climb.

This sustained momentum proves the campaign was far more than a short-term compute giveaway—it is a bellwether for the broader evolution of AI infrastructure. Cracking 1.33 trillion daily tokens makes one thing clear: AI applications are moving past basic chatbots. Powered by a high-performance technical stack and flexible service mechanics, B.AI is laying the groundwork for the next frontier—autonomous AI agents operating at scale.

Powering the “AI Grid”: B.AI Anchors the Global Settlement Layer for the Agent Economy

For B.AI, democratizing compute is only the prelude. Looking further ahead, the platform is committed to building full-stack infrastructure for the agentic era, cementing its position as the global settlement layer for intelligence.

In the agent era, a typical agent task calls for constant switching between models. No single provider can power a complete workflow on its own, so developers are left juggling fragmented API protocols, disjointed billing systems, and conflicting rate limits.

B.AI’s settlement layer bridges this exact gap. Positioned strategically “above all models, below all agents,” B.AI abstracts models across different providers, capabilities, and cost structures into a unified pool of schedulable resources.

Powered by a dual-tier API structure offering official-route reliability alongside lowest-cost custom channels, developers can choose between guaranteed direct connections and deeply discounted options across a broad lineup of models. Combined with smart routing on the Chat interface, B.AI operates as a full-stack “AI grid,” ensuring every agent request lands on the optimal model to deliver reliable performance at maximum cost-efficiency.

On the settlement front, this power grid seamlessly bridges both Web2 and Web3 models. For Web2, developers can rely on familiar traditional payment methods to top up with minimal friction. For Web3, B.AI leverages on-chain payment rails to offer global developers decentralized, verifiable, and low-friction payment options.

With dual payment systems running in parallel, B.AI enables developers and agent applications across any infrastructure setup to find their optimal settlement path on the grid, providing single-point integration with borderless global reach.

Driving Core Productivity: B.AI Reshapes Agent Collaboration

Beyond building a foundation for compute routing and global settlement, B.AI is moving past base infrastructure to power real-world productivity. By enabling seamless agent collaboration across complex workflows, it delivers the missing execution layer for the agent economy.

At the heart of this execution layer is native Codex integration. Full compatibility with the Responses API means developers can now use a single B.AI key inside Codex to run flagship GPT models and DeepSeek favorites side by side.

Engineers can now bring these powerhouse models straight into their daily dev stack. From code generation and reasoning to debugging and refactoring, B.AI unifies the entire workflow under one roof—delivering a direct line from model selection to shipped code.

Beyond coding, to keep agents running reliably in real-world production at scale, B.AI has built a full-stack infrastructure powered by five core components, equipping agents with a fine-tuned operational engine:

x402 Payment Protocol: Introduces an innovative “pay-before-response” model that executes high-frequency, on-chain micro-settlements in the background during cross-agent API calls and compute orchestration.

8004 Identity Protocol: Issues verifiable on-chain credentials for every agent, logging execution history and credit scores to establish a reliable layer of trust for cross-node collaboration.

Skills Matrix: Plug-and-play, standardized building blocks that interface directly with MCP servers to equip agents with instant, modular tool-calling capabilities.

BAIclaw and BAIcode : Built-in platform assistants engineered for end-to-end execution. BAIclaw manages all-in-one terminal operations and multi-agent workflows, while BAIcode serves as an advanced developer engine that streamlines the full pipeline from task analysis and architecture design to coding and testing.

From the token surge sparked by zero-cost model access to its positioning as the global settlement layer for intelligence; from seamless Codex integration to full-stack infrastructure powered by x402, 8004, Skills, and native assistants—B.AI delivers far more than a battle-tested technical stack; it unveils a clear blueprint for what lies ahead. B.AI is building not just accessible compute today, but the definitive launchpad for a thriving agent economy. The future is here—and this is only the beginning.

B.AI Team

Singapore

support@b.ai





