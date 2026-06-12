Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

TL;DR

Deribit Insights, using Block Scholes analytics, says crypto derivatives risk appetite fell sharply after a near-20% spot market drop last week.

The Risk Appetite Index dropped below 0.05, while BTC options skew recovered from much deeper bearish levels.

The report says the move coincided with the longest spot Bitcoin ETF outflow streak since launch.

ETH funding rates have traded negative since June 5, pointing to bearish perpetual swap positioning.

Crypto derivatives traders have pulled back sharply after last week’s sell-off, with Deribit Insights reporting that Block Scholes’ Risk Appetite Index fell significantly below 0.05 as spot markets tried to stabilize above $60,000.

The June 11 analytics report described a market still absorbing the effects of a near-20% spot price decline. While Bitcoin has since consolidated above the $60,000 region, derivatives positioning suggests traders are not rushing back into aggressive upside exposure.

Risk Appetite Falls After Bitcoin Sell-Off

The Risk Appetite Index is a proprietary Block Scholes measure, but the direction of the move is clear: traders have become much more cautious. A reading below 0.05 points to a market where demand for risk has collapsed compared with more constructive periods.

Deribit said the drop coincided with the longest outflow streak from spot Bitcoin ETFs since those products launched. ETF flows have become one of the market’s main institutional sentiment gauges, so a sustained outflow period adds weight to the derivatives signal.

The report also discussed corporate treasury activity around Strategy Inc., noting both a small 32 BTC sale disclosure and a later announced purchase of 1,550 BTC worth $103.1 million. That detail matters because Strategy’s activity is often watched as a proxy for corporate Bitcoin demand, although the broader derivatives picture remains cautious.

Options Skew Still Points To Defensive Positioning

Options data showed some recovery, but not a full reset. According to the report, BTC 25-delta risk reversals were just short of -9%, recovering from around -19% five days earlier when spot broke below $60,000.

Negative skew means traders are still assigning more value to downside protection than upside calls. The improvement from -19% suggests panic has eased, but the market has not returned to a firmly bullish posture.

That is important for Bitcoin’s near-term setup. Spot consolidation above $60,000 may look calmer on the surface, but options traders appear to be keeping hedges in place while waiting for stronger confirmation.

ETH Funding Turns Negative

The report also pointed to pressure in Ethereum derivatives. ETH funding rates have traded negative since June 5, which indicates bearish bias in perpetual swap markets.

Negative funding does not guarantee further downside. It can sometimes set up a short squeeze if price rebounds. But it does show that leveraged traders are currently more willing to pay to maintain bearish ETH exposure than bullish long exposure.

Deribit’s report also noted that ETH spot price is down 66% from its August 2025 record high. That larger drawdown helps explain why sentiment remains fragile, even if short-term prices stabilize.

What Traders Are Watching Now

The main question is whether the current consolidation becomes a base or simply a pause before another leg lower. The derivatives market is not giving a clean bullish signal yet.

For Bitcoin, a sustained recovery in ETF flows and a less defensive options skew would likely be needed to show risk appetite returning. For Ethereum, traders may watch whether negative funding persists or begins to normalize.

Until then, Deribit’s latest analytics suggest that crypto markets are still in repair mode after the sell-off, with professional positioning cautious rather than confident.