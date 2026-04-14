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Caroline Pham did it in December. Now Chris Giancarlo is following suit. The man once nicknamed “Crypto Dad” has walked away from law entirely to work full-time with cryptocurrency and financial technology companies, the latest in a string of senior regulators crossing into the industry they once helped oversee.

Giancarlo announced his departure from Willkie Farr & Gallagher on Sunday, posting on X that he was done with legal practice for good.

Going forward, he said, his time would be spent advising founders, chief executives, and company boards in the fintech and digital assets space, alongside policy research and writing, and work with nonprofit programs.

From Government Office To Industry Adviser

His credentials in this area run deep. Giancarlo was sworn in as a Commodity Futures Trading Commission commissioner in 2014 under the Obama administration. US President Donald Trump later tapped him as chairman, a role he held from August 2017 through July 2018.

Some news: After six years building @WillkieFarr‘s Digital Works, I’m retiring from law practice and heading out on an exciting new road – focusing on strategic roles rather than day-to-day operational responsibilities.

From here on, I’ll devote my time to advising founders &… — Chris Giancarlo (@giancarloMKTS) April 13, 2026

During that stretch, the first Bitcoin futures markets in the US were given the green light on his watch — a milestone that helped open the door to mainstream financial participation in crypto.

The “Crypto Dad” nickname was earned honestly. Giancarlo was openly supportive of the sector at a time when most regulators kept their distance, and he pushed for clear rules rather than outright restriction.

His advisory work is not new, either. He has been guiding the crypto-focused bank Sygnum on regulatory affairs and strategic partnerships, according to reports. The full-time shift, though, marks a clean break from his legal career.

Banks And The Push For Clearer Rules

Just weeks before the announcement, Giancarlo appeared on Scott Melker’s podcast and weighed in on the state of crypto regulation in the US.

He played down concerns about major legislative packages stalling in Congress, arguing that the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission retain enough authority to bring meaningful structure to the industry on their own.

At the same time, he acknowledged that regulatory ambiguity continues to hold banks back from deeper involvement in digital assets. Getting financial institutions comfortable with the space, he said, requires modern rules that match where finance is actually heading.

Pham’s move to MoonPay as chief legal officer drew attention when it happened last year. Giancarlo’s exit from law adds fresh weight to a trend that shows no sign of slowing — experienced regulators planting their flags in an industry they spent years watching from the other side.

Featured image from Jsbarefoot, chart from TradingView