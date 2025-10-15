Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Quick Facts:

1️⃣ Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek predicts $SOL could exceed $500 this year, citing the possibility of a bull run, network upgrades, and likely ETF approval.

2️⃣ Analysts point to strong market momentum, upcoming scalability upgrades, and a 99% ETF approval probability – each of which make $SOL look primed for a major rally.

3️⃣ If all goes according to plan, crypto projects building on Solana, such as Snorter Token, could be perfectly positioned for a major boost.

DeepSeek is betting big on Solana’s future trajectory, citing it could exceed $500 this year – nearly a 150% gain compared to its current $203 price tag.

The Chinese AI tool believes the #3 largest crypto could break this level following ‘a massive crypto bull run, successful upgrades, and the potential greenlight of Solana ETFs.’

If $SOL rallies as anticipated, it spells excellent news for crypto projects building on the Solana network, like Snorter Token ($SNORT).

Is Another Crypto Bull Run Incoming?

DeepSeek analyzes the World Wide Web in real time, and thus its findings carry serious weight.

A crypto bull run would, of course, set the stage for $SOL’s most explosive growth phase yet.

While $BTC is down at $112K following $19B in recent liquidations, it’s not all doom and gloom for the industry.

Take the analysts CryptoQuant and Glassnode , for instance. They point to a surge in $USDT supply, large-scale whale buys, and steady ETF inflows as bullish indicators of growing strength across the market.

Suggesting to prosperous times for $SOL alone, however, is its ambitious 2025 roadmap.

Solana Plans to Cut Transaction Finality to Just 150ms

At the heart of Solana’s upcoming developments is Firedancer, a new validator client developed by Jump Crypto.

With the SIMD-0370 update, the system is expected to slash transaction finality from roughly 12.8 seconds to just 150 milliseconds.

And that’s not all. Solana plans to double its block space and implement a new consensus algorithm that eliminates vote transactions, increases throughput, and shortens block times – each of which would significantly boost the network’s efficiency.

On the institutional front, Solana’s leadership is actively engaging with major financial players and policymakers. One such example is the Solana Policy Institute.

The ultimate aim of the Institute is to educate policymakers on how decentralized networks like Solana are the future of the digital economy, plus why the people building on and using them need legal clarity to succeed.

Additionally, supporting the network’s growth are projects like Helix’s RPS 2.0 and Confidential Transfers.

The former is designed to decouple Solana’s read and write layers to address the network’s bottlenecks. Meanwhile, the latter introduces privacy-preserving transactions to attract institutional users who care about confidentiality and regulatory compliance.

Not to mention, there’s also the potential for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve a Solana ETF this year.

According to Polymarket data, traders are betting big on a 99% probability, underscoring just how confident the market is in Solana’s next major milestone.

Each of these developments is nothing short of fantastic news for $SNORT.

Snorter Bot to Offer Low 0.85% Trading Fees on Solana

$SNORT is the foundation of Snorter Bot, a Telegram trading bot that’s preparing to go live on Solana this quarter.

It’s under development to give traders an advantage in the fast-paced crypto sector. By initially being built on Solana, it promises that it’ll deliver high execution speeds and trading fees as low as 0.85% (that’s provided you buy some $SNORT).

After Solana serves as the bot’s launchpad, it sets out to expand across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other EVM-compatible networks. In doing so, you’ll be able to partake in various types of investments, not just the best Solana meme coins.

Whether you’re eyeing the next crypto to explode or want to learn the basics of crypto trading, Snorter Bot will offer lots of services to help you make smarter trading decisions.

Its automated sniping tool, for instance, means you’ll be able to secure early entries as soon as they go live.

Meanwhile, its copy trading feature is super helpful if you’re a crypto newbie. This is because it’ll allow you to capitalize on the moves of top-performing wallets without technical know-how.

And all will be offered without the bot compromising on security. It’ll be MEV protected and include rugpull and honeypot alerts. This way, you’ll be safeguarded against common crypto scams around the clock.

Buy SNORT Today for Possible 771% Gains

$SNORT is behind it all, powering every aspect of the bot and its future trajectory. Ensuring sustainable growth is a quarter of its total token supply being earmarked for development.

But buying $SNORT on presale doesn’t just mean supporting the project’s evolution; it opens exclusive benefits – leaderboard rewards, a staking APY up to 108% (if you join now), and DAO governance.

You can reap the perks by joining the presale for as little as $0.1079, using either $SOL, $ETH, $USDT, $USDC, $BNB, or fiat.

With Solana’s network heating up and Snorter Bot poised to launch on it, there might not be any better time to get involved.

This is especially true when considering that our Snorter Bot price prediction foresees $SNORT reaching $0.94 this year. As such, joining now at its current price could generate 771% gains – that’s provided that it successfully launches on the best crypto exchanges.

Buy $HYPER before its price spikes.

Disclaimer: This isn’t investment advice. Always DYOR and don’t invest more than you’re willing to lose. Crypto can be highly volatile.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/deepseek-sol-price-prediction-boosts-snorter-token