Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

99% of North American CFOs expect to be using crypto very soon.

That’s zero-to-nearly-one-hundred in under two decades, a sure sign of revolutionary transformation.

Even more interestingly, almost a quarter intend to deploy it within their treasury functions in just two years.

Why is the tokenization push taking off now? And why could this be good news for Best Wallet? A closer look reveals just how quickly the market is evolving – and how the $BEST presale could be perfectly positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.

Why Tokenization Is Gaining Momentum

Tokenization – the conversion of tangible assets or financial instruments into digital tokens on a blockchain – offers the promise of more efficient, transparent, and flexible financial operations.

That’s an angle that many CFOs (Chief Financial Officers) find attractive. So attractive, in fact, that many now see digital assets not just as speculative tools, but as integral instruments for the future of finance.

The information comes from a survey conducted by Deloitte – Corporate Crypto Finance in the summer. The survey spoke to CFOs at major North American companies with at least $1B in revenue.

The responses highlighted just how quickly tokenization is gaining momentum. In addition to the 99% who expected to use crypto someday, 23% predicted making crypto investments or payments within two years.

Narrow the survey to even larger companies – with at least $40B in revenues – and the percentage ticks up to 40%.

What’s drawing large companies to crypto? A range of corporate applications, including:

Payments

Supply-chain tracking

Automated financial workflows

Obstacles and Opportunities

Most CFOs remain cautious despite the optimism. CFOs in charge of accounting for billions of dollars like predictability and stability; as such, crypto’s top concerns are price volatility and regulatory uncertainty.

Stablecoins address the first issue, and the recent passage of legislation like the GENIUS Act helps answer both.

But many jurisdictions still lack clear rules on digital assets, and the fragmented regulatory landscape complicates cross-border operations and compliance.

With transformation likely, the survey suggested strategic steps companies can take now:

Define a clear risk profile – how aggressively to move, and what to tokenize.

Make intentional infrastructure choices – for tokenization, that means choosing the right blockchain (public, private, permissioned) and custody solutions.

Experiment early and build a foundation – Pilots and partnerships key to gaining first-mover advantage as the token era unfolds.

For anyone who’s not a CFO, there’s another step to take — download Best Wallet.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Non-Custodial Crypto Solution for a Tokenized World

Why is it called Best Wallet? Due to its comprehensive MPC and biometric security, as well as an exclusive crypto presale section, Best Wallet is one of the premier non-custodial crypto storage solutions.

The Best Wallet Token ($BEST) further supports the wallet by providing a native utility token, offering lower transaction fees, and higher staking rewards for token holders.

$BEST presale has raised over $16M so far, as investors recognize the potential of a token that makes storing, swapping, and selling crypto easier than ever. As corporate finance embraces tokenization, Best Wallet gives retail investors a way to prepare for a fully tokenized world.

$BEST tokens currently cost $0.025755, with our price prediction showing that it could reach $0.072 by the end of the year, increasing 180%.

Learn how to buy Best Wallet Token, or check out the ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section of the Best Wallet app. You’ll also find other upcoming presales that you can research and purchase easily within the app.

Don’t overlook the $BEST presale.

The Deloitte survey indicates that tokenization is no longer a futuristic concept, but a common topic of conversation in boardrooms.

Adoption won’t be frictionless for either individuals or major corporations, but Best Wallet Token provides an opportunity to be at the forefront of the upcoming trend.

Authored by Bogdan Patru for Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/deloitte-tokenization-reshapes-tradfi-best-wallet-soars